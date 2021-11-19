Joe Biden delivers a brutal blow to Xi Jinping by threatening to boycott the Winter Olympics | World | New





Reporters asked the president if the United States would consider a diplomatic boycott of the games, Mr. Biden said it was “something we are considering”. The move would mean that the United States will not send an official delegation to the opening ceremony of the games next February.

The 78-year-old made the intervention following talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also answered questions about the sporting event and expressed concerns about China’s human rights record. She said: “There are areas that concern us: human rights violations. We have serious concerns. “Certainly there are a series of factors when we are looking at what our presence would be. “

China has been condemned by the international community for its alleged treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Human rights groups believe China has detained more than a million Uyghurs in re-education camps, but Beijing has denied any wrongdoing. President Biden does not have the power to authorize a full-scale boycott of the Winter Olympics – the decision rests solely with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. American athletes boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Boris terrified of ‘Christmas catastrophe’

The two leaders discussed Afghanistan, global energy markets, trade, climate, military issues and the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden has recognized the need for the two world superpowers to avoid conflict. He said, “It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. “Just a simple and straightforward competition.”

Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, said they also agreed to explore the possibility of arms control talks. Sullivan said President Biden and Xi Jinping “will seek to start discussions on strategic stability.” He added, “President Biden has raised with President Xi the need for a set of conversations on strategic stability … “You will see on many levels an intensification of engagement to ensure that there are safeguards around this competition so that it does not degenerate into conflict.”

