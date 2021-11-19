Besides Pakistan, here are five other countries with active castration laws.





The list is surprising because it includes countries that are considered strong human rights defenders.

In response to nationwide outrage over a recent increase in rape cases against women and children in Pakistan, lawmakers on Wednesday passed new anti-rape legislation to speed up trials and allow chemical castration of children. condemned.

The bill states that the Pakistani government must ensure that cases of sexual abuse are tried “promptly, preferably within four months.”

Chemical castration is performed by injection or tablets to reduce libido or sexual activity. The drugs also reduce the circulation of testosterone to a very low level.

In a statement last December when the bill was announced, Amnesty International said the chemical castration sentence was “cruel and inhumane”.

Sanctions like this will do nothing to fix a broken criminal justice system. Instead of trying to deflect attention, authorities should focus on the crucial work of reforms that will tackle the root causes of sexual violence and give victims the justice they deserve and the protection they need. Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International, said.

Countries that punish rapists through castration include:

South Korea: The law passed in 2011 allows chemical castration for abusers of convicted children who are at risk of repeating their crimes. The country has sentenced a convicted 31-year-old pedophile to 15 years in prison and ordered their first-ever chemical castration.

United States: Seven US states – California, Florida, Guam, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, and Wisconsin – have legalized chemical castration of rapists and abusers as a condition of sentencing or as a means of early release.

In California and Florida, sex offenders who risk repeating their crimes must undergo chemical castration, and judges can use their discretion for first-time offenders, according to FindLaw, a legal website.

Czech Republic: It is the only country that allows the surgical route, where the sex glands are removed through an incision. This law was introduced in 1966.

The country has one of the largest numbers of men in the world who have undergone the irreversible process of surgical castration, according to a report released in 2019.

The law is criticized by the human rights organization for continuing to surgically castrate male sex offenders.

Ukraine: In July 2019, the country’s parliament approved the chemical castration of rapists even though the state must exert force on the convict.

It applies to people aged 18 to 65 convicted of rape or sexual abuse of minors.

The law also provides for up to 15 years in prison for the rape of minors and up to five years in prison for sexual acts involving minors.

Nigeria: One state in the country, the northwestern state of Kaduna, introduced sterilization as a punishment for raping children.

Under the new law, men convicted of pedophilia will be surgically castrated, while women will undergo a salpingectomy, a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are removed.

The death penalty will follow castration if the victim is under 14 years old. If she is over 14, she will serve a life sentence.

Source: TRT World

