Boris Johnson says it is “quite fair” for women to “press charges” amid Stanley’s “groping” allegations

Boris Johnson declined to say whether his father Stanley would be questioned by the Tories after two women claimed inappropriate touching.

The Prime Minister said it was “very fair” for women to think they can confidently lodge a complaint.

It comes after it emerged that Stanley could be fired from a prestigious role as environmental ambassador following allegations of sexual assault.

The powerful Conservative Environmental Network, for which he is an international ambassador, said: “The alleged behavior is not acceptable.”

The 81-year-old allegedly assaulted Conservative MP Caroline Nokes who said he slapped her “on the back as hard as he could” in 2003.

His revelation earlier this week prompted political journalist Ailbhe Rea to come out and say he had “groped” me.

But as calls for an investigation grew, a supporter of the “charming” former MEP vowed it shouldn’t be a police affair if he was “a little too friendly, even handy”.

Asked about the allegations against his father, Mr Johnson said today: ‘First of all, it is only right that everyone, especially women, can have the confidence to come forward and make a complaint . “

The Prime Minister added: “Obviously I will not comment on individual cases.”

He also declined, during a visit to a Network Rail logistics center near Selby, North Yorkshire, to say whether he had spoken to his father about the allegations.

Last night it emerged that Stanley could lose his role as international ambassador for the Conservative Environment Network.

Yesterday, during an excruciating exchange in the Commons, the Prime Minister found himself grilled by MP Miss Nokes over the government’s policy on sexual harassment.

She did not mention her own claims against her father, but asked Mr Johnson if women would have more confidence “if public sexual harassment was a specific crime”, and if early intervention could prevent “these women who harassed to become sex offenders? “

Stanley ignored questions about it as he left his home in north-west London yesterday.

He previously told Sky News: “I don’t remember Caroline Nokes at all, but there you go.”

Labor called on “criminal authorities” to investigate the allegations, which emerged on Monday when Miss Nokes named Stanley during a roundtable on Sky News.

She said at the Conservative Party conference in 2003, when she was the Tory candidate for Romsey, Stanley slapped her butt in the face and said, “Oh, Romsey, you have a nice seat.”

After the allegation aired, political reporter Miss Rea, who writes for the New Statesman, tweeted: “Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at a Conservative conference in 2019.”

Yesterday, another political reporter, Isabel Oakeshott, tweeted a photo of herself with the Prime Minister’s father.

But she wrote: “The charming Stanley Johnson may be a little too friendly, even practical, but I don’t think it’s the police.

“Officers should focus their limited resources on investigating real crimes. “

She was inundated with responses from Twitter users accusing her of “excusing” the sexual assault. One of them said: “I don’t think ‘Handsy Stanley’ is the defense you think it is.”

Sky News political correspondent Kate McCann tweeted: “You might agree with someone who is a handyman, but other women would find that uncomfortable…

“Your tweet suggests that it’s their problem if they’re offended, not hers for being ‘too friendly’.”

Long-time environmentalist Stanley was appointed international ambassador to the Conservative Environment Network think tank in February.

But the organization has now distanced itself from him, saying: “We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior very seriously.

“We have clear internal processes to deal with allegations of this nature. The alleged behavior is not acceptable to CEN. ‘

The President of CEN is Ben Goldsmith, a family friend of Prime Minister Carrie’s wife.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister was grilled over sexual harassment when he appeared before the Parliament Liaison Committee made up of high-ranking MPs.

They included Miss Nokes in her capacity as Chair of the Women and Equality Committee.

Miss Nokes, two days after accusing her father of slapping her buttocks, told the Prime Minister.

She said: “Isn’t it fair to say that if public sexual harassment was a specific crime, you might see more confident women come forward?”

Mr Johnson replied: “All women should be confident to come forward and there are proper procedures in place for these claims and complaints to be investigated.”

The MP asked, “Shouldn’t we be intervening sooner, before these harassing women become sex offenders?”

The Prime Minister said: “We need to prosecute people more effectively for things that are already criminal.”

Previously, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Secretary of International Trade, had said that if Mr Johnson Snr had touched her inappropriately, “I probably would have slapped him”.

She told Sky News: “This is something women have, for too long, had to put up with with the occasional sexism, wandering hand.”