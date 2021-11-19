David Drucker on How the GOP Sails on Trump – “The Takeout”





Former President Trump teased another run for president in 2024 – one of many reminders to the Republican Party that its future depends on the “immense and imminent shadow” of the 45th president, according to the Washington Examiner’s senior political correspondent , David Drucker.

In his new book, “In Trump’s Shadow”, Drucker assesses the political atmosphere and maneuvers of influence within the GOP after Donald Trump left office.

Drucker observes that Mr. Trump is effectively excluding other candidates from the 2024 presidential race until he announces whether or not he will run for president for the third time.

“The [Republican] The party now draws inspiration from him at high levels when it comes to politics, the way you campaign, the issues raised, ”Drucker told CBS News chief correspondent in Washington in the episode. from this week’s podcast “The Takeout” “Let’s imagine Trump does not run in 2024. The Republican presidential primary will be entirely devoted to Trump in 2024, in the same way that the Republican presidential primary concerned Ronald Reagan in 1988 , 1992, 1996, and so on. ”

In media interviews over the summer and fall, Mr. Trump hinted at another candidacy, which Drucker focuses on in his book.

“There’s a part of him that wants to do that, especially since the current president seems rather weak politically and Democrats have all kinds of problems. But I’m also talking to people in Trump-world who have said that “They thought it was possible that this Donald Trump may ultimately believe that the traps of the post-presidency are more attractive than the traps of the current presidency,” Drucker said.

Drucker also reports on Trump’s post-presidential influence on Capitol Hill.

“In some ways, this is where you find Trump the least influential,” Drucker said, pointing to Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure law. “One of the things I don’t think Donald Trump understood as president was how to treat members of Congress who plan to stay here much longer than you as president.”

Virginia Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin said Drucker has drafted a plan for GOP candidates running in competitive races where coalitions can be formed between the Make America Great Again faction of the Republican Party with more traditional voters. of the GOP.

“One of the aspects of this campaign that made Youngkin successful is that he managed to merge the traditional wing of the party, these suburban Republicans, these limp Republicans, these Republicans who weren’t at all interested. by Donald Trump with the MAGA wing, the populist wing of the party that adores Donald Trump, ”Drucker said.

If Mr. Trump decides not to run in 2024, Drucker reports that Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence have hired political staff to prepare for possible presidential campaigns.

