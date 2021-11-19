This is how Jokowi first “tinkered” with the destroyer Avanza





Jakarta CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021 last Wednesday at ICE BSD, Banten, Wednesday (11/17/21). Jokowi had visited several booths of different car brands, including Mitsubishi, where Jokowi had entered one of the auto units. The car is a New Xpander, Jokowi had “tinkered with” in the cabin of the Xpander. It started when Jokowi, according to CNBC Indonesia’s observation, was seen driving his own golf cart which had been prepared by the organizing committee. Jokowi had time to greet those present at the annual auto show. Photo: Jokowi at GIIAS 2021 (CNBC Indonesia / Ferry Sandi)

Jokowi at GIIAS 2021 (CNBC Indonesia / Ferry Sandi) Photo: Jokowi at GIIAS 2021 (CNBC Indonesia / Ferry Sandi)Jokowi at GIIAS 2021 (CNBC Indonesia / Ferry Sandi) He was accompanied by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang and the ranks of the Indonesian Automobile Industries Association (Gaikindo), one of which was Gaikindo President Yohannes Nangoi. Upon entering Hall 1, Jokowi immediately entered the Toyota booth. He took the tour and experienced several cars, including the cars that just launched last week, namely the All New Veloz and Innova. He also arrived at the Honda booth and tried firsthand the car with the best-selling title in 2021, namely the Honda Brio. Not to be missed, Jokowi also visited the booth of another Japanese manufacturer, Nissan and tested the Nissan Leaf electric car. Like endless energy, Jokowi surrounds nearly every Exclusive Brand Agent (ATPM) booth in every hall of ICE BSD, including Hyundai and Mitsubishi, and he also tries out a new car, the Mitsubishi New Xpander. The Mitsubishi New Xpander itself is expected to be the Toyota Avanza’s toughest rival going forward. New Xpander, just one of many cars Jokowi has visited, including entering his cabin. Jokowi also had time to enter the cabin of the All New Avanza, the Veloz series. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



