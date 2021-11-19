Donald Trump takes over as Biden in a hypothetical 2024 election | World | New





Former US President Donald Trump polled ahead of Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 election opinion poll. President Joe Biden faces a decline in popularity due to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rising inflation in his country. Current polls suggest the Democrat would face a fierce battle for a second term in the White House. Trump has not officially declared his candidacy for the 2024 election, although polls suggest the former U.S. leader maintains strong support.

Sky News Australia presenter Maddie Hale said: “Looking to the future of the 2024 election, the Biden administration has seen a further drop in confidence for a second term.

“RNW ran a hypothetical election where Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head for the White House.

“He revealed that Donald Trump was up in the polls at 44% and Joe Biden at 39%.

“Voters were asked if 2024 saw Kamala Harris running for the top job and she took on Donald Trump, who would they vote for.

“45% said they would vote for Donald Trump and 36% said they would vote for Kamala Harris.”

She added: “Well, Joe Biden continually finds himself seeing the number of approvals decrease and the vote of confidence declining.

“A new poll by Redfield and Wilson Strategies polled 1,500 registered voters in the United States on November 15.

“Of Joe Biden’s overall performance at work, 46% of Americans disapprove and 37% approve.

“This is five points lower than the previous poll conducted at the end of October, where 44% were disapproved and 40% approved.

“Vice President Kamala Harris recently saw a disastrous poll released when a USA Today and Suffolk University poll found only 27.8% approved and 51% disapproved.

“In this latest RNW poll, he found that 44% disapproved of it and 34% approved of it.

Similar to Joe Biden, the vice president also registered a two point drop from last October’s poll.

“The Biden administration has seen constant approval on one topic, the coronavirus, its handling, and the pandemic has seen 45% approve and 37% disapprove.”

It comes after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dodged a question from reporters about ambitions to succeed Joe Biden as president while on a diplomatic mission to France.

Ms Harris avoided answering how the trip to Paris might help a future Harris presidency.

“I will tell you that it was a very productive and good trip,” the vice president told reporters.

“As we have discussed at length over the past two days, this trip was of course aimed at clarifying the long-standing relationship, but also the fact that as we enter a new era for the world, our work will continue.” Ms. Harris said. noted.

We do so with optimism, but with the firm conviction that the partnership between the United States and France remains and will continue to be very strong. “

