Politics
China on US boycott of the Winter Games
As Biden plans to skip Beijing Olympics, China says ‘politicizing sports’ hurts spirit, making games political flashpoint
Representation image. News18
China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday accused the United States of violating the “Olympic spirit” after President Joe Biden said he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics for rights violations humans.
“The politicization of sport is against the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes from all countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was considering a US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, in what would be an attempt to be tough on China’s rights abuses without affecting American athletes.
It is “something that we are considering,” Biden told reporters during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at the White House. The Beijing Olympics take place next February.
Biden’s comments followed a long-awaited video summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday evening, in which the two leaders said they wanted to ensure stability and prevent accidental conflict.
The US president is under pressure at home to denounce human rights violations committed by China, especially in the Xinjiang region where the US government says the repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.
Activists say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslims, have been held in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and having imposed forced labor.
China’s foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the rights accusations as “inconsistent with the truth and completely unfounded,” calling Washington’s claims “a joke in the eyes of the Chinese people.”
“The politicization of sport is against the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes from all countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday during a regular press briefing.
On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration would soon announce a diplomatic boycott, meaning that even if the athletes would continue to compete, government officials would not be in the stands.
White House officials said the issue was not raised at the virtual Biden-Xi summit.
Balancing act
U.S.-China relations reached a low point under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump with a massive trade war and an inflammatory debate over how the COVID-19[female[feminine The virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Biden has sought to re-engage with Beijing, while focusing on strengthening traditional U.S. alliances to counter China’s ever-growing economic clout and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
He had two long phone calls with Xi and wanted to meet him in person.
But with the Chinese leader not traveling outside the country since the start of the Covid pandemic, this week’s virtual summit was the only possible next step.
Following Biden’s mention of a possible boycott of the Olympics, press secretary Jen Psaki said she had “no update on what our presence would be.”
“I want to give the national security team and the president a space to make the decision,” she said.
For Biden, the move will be part of a complex diplomatic balancing act.
His administration left Trump-era trade tariffs on China in place and continues to order naval patrols through sensitive international sea lanes that China is accused of trying to bring under its control.
However, with Biden also insisting on the need for dialogue, right-wing critics say he’s too soft.
This makes the upcoming Olympics a political flashpoint.
“The United States must implement a full and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The threat to our athletes and China’s crimes against humanity leaves us with no other option,” tweeted Republican Senator Tom Cotton Thursday.
Psaki said the White House sees US-China relations “through the prism of competition, not conflict.”
However, she added, “we have serious concerns” about human rights.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/politicising-sports-is-against-olympic-spirit-harms-interests-of-athletes-china-on-us-boycott-of-winter-games-10149561.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]