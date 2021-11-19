China on US boycott of the Winter Games

As Biden plans to skip Beijing Olympics, China says ‘politicizing sports’ hurts spirit, making games political flashpoint

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday accused the United States of violating the “Olympic spirit” after President Joe Biden said he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics for rights violations humans.

“The politicization of sport is against the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes from all countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was considering a US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, in what would be an attempt to be tough on China’s rights abuses without affecting American athletes.

It is “something that we are considering,” Biden told reporters during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at the White House. The Beijing Olympics take place next February.

Biden’s comments followed a long-awaited video summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday evening, in which the two leaders said they wanted to ensure stability and prevent accidental conflict.

The US president is under pressure at home to denounce human rights violations committed by China, especially in the Xinjiang region where the US government says the repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.

Activists say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslims, have been held in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and having imposed forced labor.

China’s foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the rights accusations as “inconsistent with the truth and completely unfounded,” calling Washington’s claims “a joke in the eyes of the Chinese people.”

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration would soon announce a diplomatic boycott, meaning that even if the athletes would continue to compete, government officials would not be in the stands.

White House officials said the issue was not raised at the virtual Biden-Xi summit.

Balancing act

U.S.-China relations reached a low point under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump with a massive trade war and an inflammatory debate over how the COVID-19[female[feminine The virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden has sought to re-engage with Beijing, while focusing on strengthening traditional U.S. alliances to counter China’s ever-growing economic clout and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

He had two long phone calls with Xi and wanted to meet him in person.

But with the Chinese leader not traveling outside the country since the start of the Covid pandemic, this week’s virtual summit was the only possible next step.

Following Biden’s mention of a possible boycott of the Olympics, press secretary Jen Psaki said she had “no update on what our presence would be.”

“I want to give the national security team and the president a space to make the decision,” she said.

For Biden, the move will be part of a complex diplomatic balancing act.

His administration left Trump-era trade tariffs on China in place and continues to order naval patrols through sensitive international sea lanes that China is accused of trying to bring under its control.

However, with Biden also insisting on the need for dialogue, right-wing critics say he’s too soft.

This makes the upcoming Olympics a political flashpoint.

“The United States must implement a full and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The threat to our athletes and China’s crimes against humanity leaves us with no other option,” tweeted Republican Senator Tom Cotton Thursday.

Psaki said the White House sees US-China relations “through the prism of competition, not conflict.”

However, she added, “we have serious concerns” about human rights.