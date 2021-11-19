RINOs, Donald Trump and Confronting Evil





Republican leaders across America are anticipating the 2022 midterm elections with immense optimism. Driven by positive polls, the Republicans’ triumph in the recent gubernatorial race in Virginia, better-than-expected results in New Jersey and the historically destructive leadership of Joe Biden Republicans believe victory next year ( and in 2024) is inevitable.

But this is not the case.

I’m no political guru, but the prevailing belief that winning back the House and Senate, then the White House, is inevitable sounds like a giant trap. A magnificent ploy designed to create a false sense of security and trust, and more importantly, to distract people from what happened in 2020 and what will happen in 2022.

And many name Republicans (rinos) are rushing into the trap. What happened this week is historic, Republican Senator Rick Scott said in an interview with Fox News on Nov. 7. Were going to take the Senate and were going to do amazingly in 2022.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz agrees. This week’s election was extremely important, he said. Elections in Virginia and New Jersey foreshadow what is to come next year in 2022.

Confident that victory is in the bag, Republican elites say the party must now forget about the 2020 election and focus only on 2022.

Rupert Murdoch, the boss of Fox News, delivered this message to shareholders yesterday. The current American political debate is deep, whether it is about education, well-being, or economic opportunity. It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate, but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now competing to define the future (we are emphasizing everywhere).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees. I hope the 2022 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a reminder of suggestions of what might have happened in 2020, McConnell said at a press conference earlier this month. . We need to talk about the future, not the past.

Speaking on nbcs Meet the Press, Asa Hutchinson, Republican Governor of Arkansas, warned that questioning 2020 is a recipe for disaster in 2022. We need to focus on the future, he said. declared, the elections are over. Its been certified. States have made decisions about the integrity of each of their elections.

The extent of ignorance and cowardice exhibited here is absolutely astounding.

These men are ignoring a simple but crucial question: After what happened in 2020, how can America once again hold a fair and legal election?

The idea that the 2020 election was stolen is being branded a conspiracy by the media and radical Democrats. But what these people are not telling you is that it is the minority view. The majority of Americans, including many Democrats, now believe the 2020 election was fraudulent.

An October Rasmussen Reports survey showed that a majority of voters believe cheating affected the outcome of last year’s election. When asked how likely it is that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election? 56% of those polled said it was very or somewhat likely. A remarkable 41% think cheating was very likely.

It’s not just Republicans, 84% of whom believe the cheating was at least somewhat likely to have affected the outcome. Thirty-two percent of Democratic voters 32 percent! and 54 percent of unaffiliated voters believe the cheating was at least somewhat likely to have affected the outcome of the election.

On this question, the majority is correct. In the past 12 months, evidence has surfaced across the country proving that cheating and corruption are rampant. Evidence obtained through audits, testimony and video surveillance in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all indicate that Donald Trump lost only a few thousand votes. -in the manipulation of votes and many other crimes and corruption. In some cases, the fraudulent behavior impacted thousands or even thousands of votes, enough to have made a difference in the end result of the election.

All of this added to a targeted campaign to undermine electoral integrity in the 2020 election, Bruce Oliver Newsome wrote to American Greatness last month. In several states, with the help of many friendly institutions, the Democratic Party has been able to change the way the United States votes and manipulate the way those votes are counted.

It’s the giant boiling on the face of the Americas, the problem everyone sees and everyone is aware of, but no one wants to discuss: the 2020 elections have been stolen!

Yet the Republican establishment somehow believes that next year’s elections will be free and fair, that pervasive cheating cannot and will never happen again. Where is the proof that this will not happen again in 2022? There are not any.

The only way for the 2022 midterm elections to be free and fair is to eliminate corruption. Cheating and lies must be faced, elaborate networks of lies and deception dismantled. The boil must be pierced if it is going to heal.

And the only way that can happen is if the 2020 election flight is exposed! You need to properly diagnose a problem before you can treat it.

On Tuesday, the issue of the 2020 election was raised in an interview between Mike Lindell and Donald Trump. Trump has recounted how even some of his own people tell him to forget about 2020 [because] you will win [2024], you are leading in the polls.

When he hears that, Trump’s response is always: We’re not going to have a country in three years. [Look what Joe Biden] done in nine months. He destroyed our country.

This man understands. This is why Donald Trump is one of the few not to pass in the 2020 election. He knows that if America is to have a future election, then it must face what happened in the election of 2020!

And that’s exactly what the rinos say we must never do.

Perhaps more than anything else, it reveals how miserably amoral, ignorant and cowardly these people are. They all claim to love America and believe in America. They all claim to love the Constitution and the rule of law, to love democracy and the republic. But when the vital organs of the Americas, including its electoral system and Constitution, are openly and violently attacked, they fall silent. Worse yet, they encourage the American people to forget about it, to move on, to focus on the future.

Keep in mind that the majority of Americans believe cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 election. This suggests that many Americans would support a deeper, more serious, more extensive, and more coordinated investigation into the 2020 election. The United States and seriously investigating the 2020 election probably wouldn’t have majority support, but it’s safe to say that it wouldn’t be incredibly unpopular.

It’s probably safe to assume, too, that over time, as the reality of Bidens America sets in and the corruption and deception of the radical left continues to be exposed, as the Steele dossier now demonstrates, the number Americans willing to accept that the election was stolen will grow. Will that be enough to inspire rinos to revisit the 2020 elections? Probably not.

What does all of this tell us about America? He tells us that this nation is in deep crisis. The Trumpet has a lot to say about the destructive agenda of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and the radical left. But the problems of the Americas go far beyond these men and the radical left. The entire leadership of this nation is terminally ill!

In Isaiah 1, the prophet describes America (and Great Britain) at the end of time and writes: Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children who are corrupters: they have forsaken the Lord, they provoked the Holy One of Israel to anger, they went back. Why should you be struck again? you will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint (verses 4-5).

Isaiah describes our leaders. The head refers to the rulers of modern Israel, writes Gerald Furry in Great Again. God says the whole head is sick! The minds of our leaders are sick of deceptive human reasoning which is anti-God! Their decisions are perverse and lead to ever greater calamities!

Rinos’ warning to Americans to forget about the 2020 election is absolutely perverse! And unless something happens to prevent it, it will lead to calamity in the 2022 midterm election. Shrinking in the face of abject evil only allows it to grow stronger. When God says all hearts are weak, He is talking about weak people and leaders who put personal gain before the country and do what is right.

Strong and courageous leaders face evil, especially when it plunges their nation into existential crisis!

This is one of the reasons we should expect to see a lot more of Donald Trump, and maybe soon. The nation is quickly growing weary of Joe Biden and the radical left. But it’s also growing weary of the lily liver rino leaders and all their media sycophants. There are still a lot of Americans who want to see evil faced, who want to see the 2020 election robbery exposed, who want to see America saved! We should expect that number to increase as well!

Mr. Trump has many imperfections, which Mr. Flurry also explained in detail. But there is still a lot to admire about his leadership, including his courage, his love of America, and his willingness to face the extraordinary evil responsible for the disastrous 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetrumpet.com/24840-rinos-donald-trump-and-confronting-evil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos