Climate activist Greta Thunberg slams Boris Johnson over COP private jet





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Rome for the landmark COP26 conference, where he was attending a G20 meeting.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during the opening plenary session of the Youth4Climate event on September 28, 2021 in Milan. Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP

STOCKHOLM – Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for using a jet when he hosted the COP26 summit in Glasgow and called the behavior of world leaders “hypocritical”. Thunberg was organizing her first school climate strike in Stockholm since the Glasgow summit was closed last weekend, which the 18-year-old Swede called “a failure”. “Of course, the climate crisis is not caused by private jets but it is a bit hypocritical … that world leaders [who] live very close, for example, Boris Johnson, who arrived in Glasgow by private jet as he tried to solve the climate crisis, “Thunberg told AFP. “This is not sending the right message,” said the 18-year-old who traveled by train from Stockholm at the conference aimed at limiting global temperature rise to below 1.5 ° C. Johnson flew in and out of the conference aboard an Airbus chartered plane. He flew to the conference from Rome where he was attending a G20 meeting. Critics noted that he had also returned home to London, rather than taking a four-and-a-half-hour train from Glasgow. Johnson later returned to the conference by train. The summit ended last week with the signing of a global agreement by nearly 200 countries to try to stop uncontrollable global warming after two weeks of painful negotiations, but it did not respond to what scientists say necessary to contain dangerous increases. Among other things, India and China weakened the text of the summit’s final decision in the home stretch, insisting the language had shifted from “phase out” of coal to “phase out.” Thunberg previously called the climate conference deal “blah, blah, blah”. “I think it’s strange that some people are presenting it as a victory because what standards does that set for future COPs? How can we learn from this COP if we don’t admit that it was in fact a failure, ”she said. “Instead of coming back with improved ambitions every five years, they’re going to do it every year… It doesn’t really mean much unless it actually leads to something.”

