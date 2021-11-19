The awakening of electric cars and Jokowi’s promise to fight forest destruction

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Indonesia’s dream of developing an electric vehicle ecosystem is said to be struggling with President Joko Widodo’s pledge to tackle deforestation (Jokowi).

Currently, a number of the world’s electric vehicle manufacturers view Indonesia as a country with abundant reserves of nickel, the main raw material for electric vehicle batteries. Indonesia in 2020 is registered to produce around 760,000 tons of nickel.

The US Geological Survey said Indonesia still has 21 million tonnes of nickel reserves and that is more than any other country. Indonesia accounts for about 30 percent of world nickel production and about 22 percent of world reserves, making Indonesia a very important position in ensuring a stable supply of raw materials for battery manufacturing.

The Indonesian government has also given its full support to revive the electric vehicle industry to its full potential. This move is also part of the campaigns that echoed the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021.

Indonesia goals to be achieved zero emissions in 2060. Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry has established a roadmap that electric vehicles will account for 20% of total vehicle sales in the country by 2025. In addition, Indonesia is also targeted as a manufacturing hub of electric vehicles.

The Indonesian government has provided various incentives to boost sales, including reducing the luxury tax on electric vehicles to zero. Electric vehicles also enjoy other privileges, such as exemption from the odd-even rule in Jakarta which restricts the movement of vehicles based on license plates.

Indonesia also wants to build a national electric vehicle supply chain to meet global needs, from nickel mining to battery and vehicle production. This will position Indonesia as a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

South Korea and China

Automakers in China, South Korea and several other countries are said to be relying on encouragement from the Indonesian government to increase sales of electric vehicles.

Hyundai has affirmed its commitment to produce electric cars in Indonesia by 2022. The South Korean manufacturer has also launched the construction of a battery plant in the country through a collaboration with LG Energy Solution.

“As a manufacturer and industry, we strive to provide the best products. The charging station infrastructure is available from Medan to Ambon. What is clear is that the era of electric vehicles has started and we are all supporting it, ”said Makmur.

Wuling Motors Indonesia is one of the companies touting affordable electric vehicles at GIIAS 2021.

Wuling Motors Indonesia vice chairman Han Dehong said the company will launch the GSEV platform car or small-scale global electric vehicle in Indonesia next year and also plans to produce it at its domestic factory as next step.

“The price will certainly be affordable. As a global player and local manufacturer in Indonesia, Wuling still supports government programs to accelerate vehicle electrification and promises to help build the electric vehicle ecosystem,” he said. Dehong said as reported by Nikkei Asia.

In addition, British automaker MG, now owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor, has also announced that it will launch electric vehicles in Indonesia. However, there are no details on this strategy.

Battery manufacturing

The battery factory in collaboration between Hyundai and LG is seen only as the first step in industrial development, as there is a possibility that more investment in this area will enter Indonesia. The cumulative increase in the battery manufacturing industry will position Indonesia as a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

On the other hand, the production of batteries makes it possible to lower the production cost of electric vehicles. This will allow electric vehicles to become more affordable for the community.

Other companies such as Tesla from the United States, CATL from China and Foxconn from Taiwan have also expressed interest in developing the electric vehicle and battery industry in Indonesia.

For South Korean and Chinese automakers, producing electric cars in Indonesia is a way to enter the domestic auto sales market, which is currently controlled by Japanese automakers. From January to September, Japanese brands controlled around 90% of car sales in Indonesia.

Even so, Japanese automakers are lagging behind in the development of electric vehicles, opening up competition to other countries to make new inroads and attract consumers.



