Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeals farm laws: timeline of farmers’ protest

The latest move is expected to end the year-long standoff between the government and farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Friday (November 19) to repeal the three contentious farm laws is expected to end the year-long confrontation between the government and farmers, which has left many dead in its wake. All three laws have raised concerns that this will lead to the abolition of the government guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) on certain crops and leave farmers at the mercy of big business.

Since these laws were enacted, thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders to demand their repeal, pushing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to quit the government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The protests, which sparked enormous public sentiment, also drew reactions from teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, singer-activist Rihanna and lawyer-writer Meena Harris, the vice-president’s niece. American Kamala Harris, among others.

Here is a timeline of events since the introduction of the laws:

June 5, 2020: The government promulgates three ordinances.

September 14, 2020: three agricultural bills tabled in Parliament.

September 17, 2020: Bills are passed in Lok Sabha.

September 20, 2020: Bills are adopted in Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

September 24, 2020: Punjab farmers announce a three-day rail roko.

September 25, 2020: Farmers across India demonstrate in response to an appeal by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordinating Committee (AIKSCC).

September 26, 2020: Shiromani Akali Dal leaves the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over farm bills.

September 27, 2020: Bills on agriculture receive Presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India and become agricultural laws.

November 25, 2020: the farmers’ unions in Punjab and Haryana call for a “Delhi Chalo” movement; permission denied by Delhi police due to COVID-19 protocols.

November 26, 2020: Farmers marching to Delhi face water cannons and tear gas as police attempt to disperse them in Ambala district, Haryana.

November 28, 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers to meet with farmers as soon as they leave Delhi’s borders and go to the designated protest site in Burari. However, the farmers rejected his offer.

December 3, 2020: The government holds the first round of talks with farmers’ representatives but the meeting remains inconclusive.

December 5, 2020: The second round of talks between farmers and the EU government also remains inconclusive.

December 8, 2020: Farmers appeal for Bharat Bandh. Farmers in other states also supported the appeal.

December 9, 2020: Farmer leaders reject the Union government’s proposal to amend the three disputed laws.

December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moves the Supreme Court against agricultural laws.

December 13, 2020: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleges the hand of a “tukde tukde” gang in the demonstrations of farmers.

December 30, 2020: Sixth round of talks between government and farm leaders see progress.

January 4, 2021: The seventh round of talks between the government and farm leaders also remains inconclusive, with the Union government not agreeing to repeal farm laws.

January 7, 2021: The Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions challenging the new laws and those against the January 11 protests.

January 11, 2021: The SC denounces the Union government for its management of the farmers’ demonstration.

January 12, 2021: The SC suspends the implementation of agricultural laws, sets up a committee of four members to make recommendations on the laws.

January 26, 2021: On Republic Day, thousands of demonstrators clash with the police during a parade of tractors called by the farmers’ unions. At Fort Rouge, property is damaged. A protester dies in chaos.

January 29, 2021: The government proposes to suspend agricultural laws for a year and a half and sets up a joint committee to discuss the legislation. Farmers reject the proposal.

February 5, 2021: The Delhi Police Cybercrime Unit registers an FIR against the creators of a “toolkit” on farmer protests, which was shared by teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

February 6, 2021: Protesting farmers organize a nationwide “Chakka Jam”, or roadblock, for three hours, from noon to 3 p.m.

March 6, 2021: Farmers complete 100 days at Delhi borders.

March 8, 2021: Shots are fired near the Singhu border protest site. No one is hurt.

April 15, 2021: Haryana MP Dushyant Chautala writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resume talks with farmers.

May 27, 2021: Farmers observe “black day” to mark six months of unrest and burn government effigies.

June 5, 2021: Protesting farmers observe Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas (Total Revolution Day) to mark the first year of the enactment of agricultural laws.

June 26, 2021: Farmers march to Delhi to mark seven months of protest against farm laws.

July 22, 2021: Around 200 protesting farmers launch parallel “monsoon session”, Kisan Sansad, near Parliament.

August 7, 2021: The leaders of 14 opposition parties meet in Parliament and decide to visit Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

September 5, 2021: A few months before the elections in Uttar Pradesh, defying the NDA led by the BJP, the farmer leaders organize a large show of force in Muzaffarnagar.

October 22, 2021: The SC observes that it was not against the right of people to demonstrate, even on pending issues, but specifies that these demonstrators cannot block public roads indefinitely.

October 29, 2021: Delhi police begin lifting barricades at the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting Central’s agricultural laws.

November 19, 2021: PM Narendra Modi announces the repeal of agricultural laws.