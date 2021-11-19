Rumpin Nursery review, Jokowi: Indonesia is seriously tackling climate change





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo directly inspected the modern Rumpin Nursery in Rumpin District, Bogor Regency, Friday (11/19/2021). This visit shows the seriousness of the Indonesian government in the face of the impacts of climate change. “We want to show that Indonesia is serious in its management of the impacts of climate change and we are showing this nursery which can produce around 12 million seeds per year,” President Jokowi said. The President arrived at the Rumpin Modern Nursery with a number of ambassadors from friendly countries, namely United States Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Yong Kim, British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins, Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket, and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen. After watching the video on the nursery, the President invited the ambassadors to visit a number of facilities, such as the germination area, the production house area, the acclimatization area, to open up the areas of planting. Read also : Jokowi hopes Rumpin Bogor nurseries can produce 16 million seeds in 2021 A number of tree seedlings prepared here will later be planted in critical soils that need them. “Earlier, I was told about albasia or sengon seeds, then eucalyptus seeds, then there are teak seeds, there are also mahogany seeds, which we all produce here and we hope that later in january these seeds will start to come out to be planted in suitable places for planting frequent floods, frequent landslides, which require rehabilitation of critical lands, ”he explained. The president hopes that by building a nursery like the one in Rumpin, it can improve the environment and cope with the impacts of climate change upstream. President Jokowi aims to build around 30 similar nurseries over the next three years. “We will make about 30 of these from the government over the next three years. But I will also insist that all palm oil companies, mining companies also prepare nurseries like this so that improvements can occur in the environment where the mining is … there, where the palm oil plantation is, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/11/19/tinjau-persemaian-rumpin-jokowi-indonesia-serius-tangani-perubahan-iklim

