Pakistan’s ruling party oblivious to people’s economic problems – the diplomat





Advertising

Pakistanis have twice woken up in the past two months to the huge fuel price hikes decided by Imran Khan’s government amid a severe economic crisis. Simultaneously, the government increased the electricity tariff and removed a subsidy of 72 billion Pakistani rupees (about $ 40 million), pushing energy tariffs to record highs.

Pakistan is experiencing record inflation as commodity prices skyrocket in the international market, causing a surge in its country.

As the country slips into an economic crisis, pressure mounts on Prime Minister Khan, who has pledged a Naya [new] Pakistan with an improved economy, reduced poverty and the creation of 10 million jobs as part of the vision of an Islamic welfare state.

Before coming to power, Khan strongly opposed loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on their strict terms. Thus, the PTI government negotiating a $ 6 billion bailout to avert the balance of payments crisis was a major turnaround in Khan’s position.

The latest tariff increases were issued to meet conditions set by the IMF before the $ 500 million tranche was disbursed in April. The 2019 deal heavily taxed Pakistan’s import-based economy and allowed the rupee to fall free, leading to a historic devaluation of the currency.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

In the 38 months since the PTI took power, the cost of living in Pakistan has increased by 35%. A comparison of CPI figures from August 2018 to October 2021 shows that health and transportation costs rose 32% while food prices rose 48%.

Today, chicken is 118% more expensive than in 2018, while the prices of eggs and milk are 71% and 33% higher, respectively. The prices of vegetables have doubled, the prices of pulses and wheat have climbed 83% and 59% respectively, and cooking oil is 89% more expensive.

Diplomat BriefWeekly newsletterN

Stay up to date with the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific.

Receive the newsletter

With a price increase of 79 percent, sugar costs as much as gasoline.

Advertising

Apart from food and energy products, rates of other items have increased and decreased by 6 to 8 percent over the past three years. The trends indicate that CPI inflation is likely to enter double digits this month and stay that way for the next several months. Meanwhile, SPI saw a 17% year-over-year increase last week.

Earlier this month, Khan announced a 120 billion rupee (roughly $ 600 million) relief plan to benefit 20 million families across the country. As part of the Raashan Madad package, citizens can enjoy a 30% discount on three basic edible periods, including oil, wheat and legumes for six months.

A day after his speech, the government raised oil prices by Rs 8.03 per liter.

Khan defended his administration by blaming the policies of previous governments, corruption and inflation in the international market. Its ministers, on the other hand, blame global inflation and insist that national food and energy prices are always cheaper than regional economies.

The rampant inflation comes at a time of high unemployment and stagnant incomes amid the pandemic. But the unprecedented misery of Pakistani citizens is compounded by the lack of sympathy offered by the government which refuses to accept its own role in raising the cost of living and tries to discredit critics for poor governance and late decisions. .

Even so, the majority of Pakistanis are less embarrassed by government justifications, and more concerned with their own daily struggle to cope with the onslaught of high prices for basic necessities. Shocked by an unbearable mass of inflation and taxes, most Pakistanis feel betrayed by attempts by governments to stoke their distress.

Adding fuel to the fire, the social media wing of the PTI enlisted overseas Pakistanis to educate locals about global inflation while the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir presented the devaluation of the rupee as a silver lining for Pakistanis overseas.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Despite three years of public outcry over sustained inflation, the government seems oblivious to the political cost of economic mourning, a failure that has emboldened the discourse of opposition alliances that ordinary citizens may not be able to afford them. essential products if he does not take up his blunders.

With only a year and a half to go to the next election, Khan has to rethink his economic policy as the slogan of a Naya Pakistan might not be enough to sway voters this time around.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/11/pakistans-ruling-party-oblivious-to-peoples-economic-woes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos