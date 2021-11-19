Boris Johnson used the Heathrow VIP Lounge which gives guests a personal BUTLER ahead of the Marbella holiday

Boris Johnson took advantage of a gift worth 1,800 in an exclusive private lounge at Heathrow Airport before going on a free vacation to the Spanish estate of one of his ministers, he said been revealed today.

The Prime Minister has confirmed he enjoys the facilities of the Windsor Suite – which offers guests their own personal butler – before he and his wife Carrie fly to Marbella with their son Wilfred.

The facility has previously been used by figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and singer Adele.

The information was revealed in his updated entry in the Members’ Interest Register, which shows he received it free of charge from the airport.

However, Mr Johnson still did not register vacations at the Torre Tramores estate, which had a rental value of 25,000 per night, in the same register.

He has previously refused, saying that because it belongs to Lord Goldsmith, a friend of his wife and a minister in the Foreign Office, he is under no obligation to do so.

Deputy Labor chief Angela Rayner said: “It is utterly ridiculous that the only gift Boris Johnson has said linked to his last free luxury vacation is the hospitality he enjoyed in the living room while awaiting his airplane.

“The Prime Minister has received a gift from someone to whom he has given a peerage and a ministerial post and the Prime Minister must tell us the truth about his gifts.”

The Prime Minister has confirmed he enjoys the facilities of the Windsor Suite – which offers guests their own personal butler – before he and his wife Carrie fly to Marbella with their son Wilfred.

However, Mr Johnson still has not registered the holiday at the Torre Tramores estate, which had a rental value of 25,000 per night, which he enjoyed with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred (right, today )

The Prime Minister quietly revealed in the latest Ministerial Interests List that Lord Goldsmith had allowed him, Carrie and Wilfred to stay at his 25,000-a-night estate near Marbella without payment.

According to its website, the Windsor Suite, which is near Terminal 5 west of London Airport, guests can wait for their flight in one of eight private lounges, adding: “Meet you in our private suite will be one of our doormen who will escort you inside where your personal butler is waiting for you.

It also offers a gourmet menu from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and offers the use of a personal shopper in the main terminal.

He received hospitality for three people in the living room on Oct. 7, the registry says.

According to its website, the Windsor Suite, which is near Terminal 5 west of London Airport, guests can wait for their flight in one of eight private lounges, adding: “Meet you in our private suite will be one of our doormen who will escort you inside where your personal butler is waiting for you.

Downing Street has previously claimed that because the Johnson’s vacation to Spain last month was arranged by a minister, it fell outside the remit of the House of Commons financial probity watchdog.

The holiday was revealed on the ministerial register of interest as having been provided free of charge by Goldsmith, a former MP and friend of Carrie Johnson, who received a peerage from Mr Johnson after losing her seat in the House of Commons in 2019.

But an entry in the separate register of deputies would require revealing the value of the benefit in kind.

The Torre Tramores estate, where Mr Johnson, Carrie and their son Wilfred stayed, is available for private hire at a cost of $ 25,000 per night for a secluded retreat with its own private helipad.

The installation has previously been used by figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and singer Adele (pictured)

In the latest ministerial register, released earlier this month, a single paragraph reads: “The Prime Minister enjoys a long-standing personal friendship with the Goldsmith family and, as such, in October 2021, stayed in a vacation home in southern Spain that was provided free of charge by the Goldsmiths. “Since Lord Goldsmith is a Minister of the Crown, the arrangement has therefore been declared. “

A spokesperson for No 10 said the vacation provided by “a longtime friend” was recorded correctly.

However, the entry in the ministerial code indicates that the property was provided by “the goldsmiths”, not just the minister.

Labor has called for an investigation into the holidays by the parliamentary standards commissioner.

Goldsmith is the former Member of Parliament for Richmond Park who was elevated to a peerage by Mr Johnson after losing his seat to the Liberal Democrats.

The move allowed the 46-year-old to remain in government as environment minister. He is currently Minister of the Pacific and Environment after being given an additional role in a 2020 reshuffle.

The stay at the Torre Tramores in early October sparked fury when Mr Johnson left the UK amid a gasoline price crisis that hit businesses.