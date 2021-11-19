Biden considers diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics





Joe Biden said he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which would inject new tensions into US-China relations just days after his first meeting with the leader of that country, Xi Jinping . Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Biden, the US President, said Thursday that a diplomatic boycott was “something we are considering” when asked if he was considering this decision. Earlier this year, the Biden administration issued several strong statements about China’s persecution of Uyghurs. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, accused Beijing of committing “genocide” in Xinjiang, where the regime has detained more than a million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minority groups. Biden’s statement came after several months in which his administration had spoken less about Xinjiang, prompting concern from human rights groups that the US president was hushing up his criticism ahead of Monday’s virtual meeting. last with its Chinese counterpart. Congress also appears to have lost momentum in its efforts to pass legislation designed to counter China, including a bill that would ban U.S. companies from importing products made with forced labor in Xinjiang. Xi and his lieutenants have told U.S. officials they should tone down their criticism of the situation in Xinjiang to improve relations, which have been stuck in their worst condition since the countries normalized relations in 1979. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to open in Beijing in February. Earlier this year, a State Department spokesperson said the United States was consulting its allies on the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, which would imply that Washington and some allies would not send delegations to the Games. Two people familiar with the internal debate said Biden was considering a boycott but had not consulted widely with his allies. China has also not clarified whether it will invite foreign delegations, apparently due to its very restrictive policies on visits to China due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Responding to Biden’s comments, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing on Friday that “the politicization of sport goes against the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of sportsmen and women. all countries, “according to official media. Biden and Xi held a more than three-hour video call on Monday, in which the two leaders stressed the need to ensure that competition between the powers did not generate an even greater deterioration in relations. Biden said the two presidents have a responsibility to ensure that the competition “does not collide.” Human Rights Watch also called on corporate sponsors of the Olympic Games, including Visa and Coca-Cola, to explain why they were willing to support the Games given concerns about the alleged removal of rights in Hong Kong. “There are only three months until the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, but corporate sponsors remain silent on how they are using their influence to tackle China’s appalling human rights record,” Sophie Richardson, China program manager at Human Rights Watch, said last week. . Additional reporting by Edward White

