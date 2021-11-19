Indian Narendra Modi abolishes controversial agricultural laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had decided to repeal three controversial farm laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year.

Today I came to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw the three agricultural laws, Mr. Modi said in an address to the nation.

In the parliamentary session that begins later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three farm laws.

“I call on all the farmers who are part of the protest to return now to your homes, to your loved ones, to your farms and to your families. Let’s make a fresh start and move on.”

The announcement sparked celebrations among farmers, who said they would wait for the government to follow through on Modi’s announcement before canceling their protests.

Amritsar farmers are rejoicing after India’s prime minister announced a decision to repeal three farm reform laws that sparked more than a year of protests across the country. AFP

Farm laws passed in September last year allowed farmers to sell their produce to buyers in government-regulated wholesale markets, where producers are assured of a minimum price.

Mr. Modi’s government defended the laws, saying they were needed to modernize the agricultural sector and would boost production through private investment. But farmers said the laws would affect their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and forcing them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

The decision to repeal the laws comes ahead of local elections in key states where farmers are an influential voting bloc.

Arati Jerath, political analyst in Delhi, said it was a rare policy reversal for Mr. Modi, who entered a second consecutive five-year term as prime minister in 2019 after his Bharatiya Janata party won the legislative elections in a landslide.

“It’s unprecedented because Modi never goes back on a decision. The connection to the next polls is so obvious I don’t think you can give him brownie points. It won’t pass like he did. something for the welfare of the farmers or actually listened to their problems and tried to make changes to something he did to hurt them, ”Ms. Jerath said The National.

She said the move could improve the BJP’s prospects in the legislative elections for the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls in February or March.

“There is a strong possibility that Akali Dal will return to the BJP, and the BJP, Akali Dal and Amarinder Singh are fighting as a three-party alliance against Congress” in the Punjab, she said, referring to to the former alliance partner of the BJP. and the former head of the congressional state government, India’s main opposition party.

“And in Uttar Pradesh it was playing very badly for BJP because the farmers vowed to defeat the BJP in next year’s election. The state is their real stronghold, so they had to do something about it. appease the farmers. “

However, repealing the legislation could prove insufficient, too late and could also damage Mr Modi’s image as a strong leader, Ms Jerath said.

“It certainly took some of the shine out of Modi’s charisma because he abrogated it after a year of turmoil on the Delhi border, so much violence, so much needless death and the kind of toll it has taken. caused to the economy, I think it’s bad for his image. He did it from a position of weakness rather than a position of strength, “she said.

Indian farmers gather in the ongoing protest after police tried to prevent them from entering Delhi to protest new farm laws. EPA

Many farmers expressed their joy. “We are delighted. I feel that our struggle and the sacrifices of those who died during the protest have paid off,” said Sandeep Sindhu, 27, a farmer from Mohali district in Punjab who participates in a protest near New Delhi since last November. .

“But we do not believe this government because it can go to extremes for the elections. We will go to Parliament for our rally scheduled for November 29 if the government does not repeal it before that,” he said. declared. The National.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped outside the capital after being barred from entering during violent clashes with police last November. The protests have become a lightning rod for opposition to Mr. Modi’s government in a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The size of the camps has shrunk in recent months, but large protests were expected on the first anniversary of the start of the rallies later this month.

The protests took a violent turn in January when a rally of tractors in Delhi on India’s Republic Day turned into a rampage that left a farmer dead and hundreds of police injured. Eight people died in clashes in Uttar Pradesh last month.

Mr. Singh, former chief minister of the state of Punjab where many protesting farmers live, called Mr. Modi’s announcement “good news”.

“Thanking Prime Minister @narendramodi (…) for having acceded to the demands of every Punjabi,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came on Guru Purab, the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, to which many protesting farmers adhere.

With agency reports

Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:25 PM