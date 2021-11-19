Democrats deny Jokowi root cause of Sintang flooding





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Deputy Secretary General of the Party Democrat, the Irwan denied the president’s statement Joko Widodothat mentions flood in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan, occurred due to environmental damage in the rain catchment area decades ago. According to Irwan, Jokowi’s statement about the flooding in Sintang was false. For, indeed, the last major flood in the region occurred in the 1980s. This means that there has been a massive change in land cover in recent years in the watershed upstream of the Kapuas River. “What President Joko Widodo said is certainly a big mistake if he said it’s a shame catchment The Hulu Sungai Kapuas watershed area has been around for decades, ”he said in his statement Thursday (11/18). “In fact, significant and lasting flooding in Sintang did not occur until then. The last major flooding occurred in the 1980s. This means that there has been a change in land cover these days. years in the watershed upstream of the Kapuas River. The member of the DPR Commission V also criticized the solution proposed by Jokowi to repair the damage by reforesting the watershed upstream of the Kapuas River. According to him, the solution is ineffective and will only cost the state money. Irwan questioned Jokowi’s solution. Because, on the ground, the solution does not come with a control of planting and mining permits. According to him, the reforestation of forests such as the president’s offer will not be effective, exploitation permits for the exploitation of upstream areas will continue to be granted. “How do you want to reforest in other areas of use when all have obtained planting and mining permits?” ” he said. Irwan also proposed that the government revise the national spatial plan for West Kalimantan Province, including the Regency RTRW in the upper watershed of the Kapuas River. He advised the government to make upstream Kapuas River watershed districts conservation areas. The area can then receive an annual special allocation fund from the central government to restore the function of the forest area. “There can be no issuance of oil palm planting permits and new tariffs,” he said. “Location permit or HGU for oil palm plantations” existing Currently, if there is no clearing, it will be immediately revoked and the vegetation cover is maintained and the land becomes a forest area again, ”Irwan added. It is known that floods have submerged a number of areas of the Sintang regency over the past month. The Sintang Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) noted that to date, there are 35,807 families or 124,497 residents affected. Of the number of residents affected, up to 25,884 people have been forced to evacuate. Jokowi said damage in the rain catchment area for decades was the cause of the flooding. As a result, the Kapuas River overflows into the surrounding area during heavy rains. “It’s because of the damage to the watershed, the rainy watershed, which has been around for decades. Yes, we have to stop it because the main problem is there,” Jokowi said after the road was inaugurated. toll in Serang, Banten, Tuesday (16/11). (thr / bmw)



