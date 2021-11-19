Politics
Explained: Why Modi withdrew the three farm laws and the precedent six years ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday November 19 the repeal of the three disputed agricultural laws. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting these laws at Delhi’s borders since November 26 last year.
How long were these laws in effect, then?
The course of the three agricultural laws. The Agreement on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services (Law of 2020) on the Agreement of Farmers (Empowerment and Protection); and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 began on June 5, 2020, when the President of India enacted three ordinances which were the precursors of these laws.
These three ordinances The Essential Products Ordinance 2020 (amendment); Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020; and the 2020 Agreement on Farmer Price Insurance and Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) replaced the aforementioned laws which were passed by Parliament in September 2020.
The application of these laws was suspended by the Supreme Court on January 12, 2021. Thus, these laws were only in force for 221 days.
What will be the next step in removing these laws?
Parliament has the power to pass, amend and repeal any law. The government will have to propose motions to repeal the three farm laws during the next parliamentary session. These motions will be proposed by the same ministries that piloted the bills to enact these laws.
But why did the government decide to repeal these laws after having defended them strongly for so long?
Although no official reason has been given, the decision comes just before Parliament’s winter session which is due to start on November 29. During the last session of Parliament, the opposition strongly attacked the government over the laws, and this led to acrimony and impacted the functioning of the Houses.
In addition, the Prime Minister made his announcement ahead of the announcement of crucial Assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. The BJP’s performance in civic polls in Punjab earlier this year and in the Assembly by-elections in Haryana has been dismal.
The agricultural laws were introduced as part of a historic reform of agriculture. What will be the impact of their repeal now?
After having been forced to withdraw these loud, vehement and many times proclaimed historic laws, the government will undoubtedly have to take the path of reform with the greatest caution.
The image of the Modi government among its supporters is that of steadfast strength and invincibility. Did he have to back down this way earlier?
There is an earlier example of a similar withdrawal from Narendra Modi’s government. During its previous tenure, the Modi government withdrew a contentious order, which was made to amend the 2013 law on the right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement ( RFCTLARR).
What happened in this case?
The ordinance was withdrawn in the face of strong opposition. When the government introduced a bill to replace this ordinance in Lok Sabha on February 24, 2015, the opposition attacked the government over the proposed changes to the law. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 10, but it failed to erase Rajya Sabha, where the government’s position was weaker at the time.
Although a notice of motion for consideration and passage of the bill was given on March 13, it could not be considered as Rajya Sabha was extended on March 28. In that year, the budget session, the government re-enacted it as the 2015 RFCTLARR (Amendment) Ordinance on April 3.
Meanwhile, the opposition continued to protest outside and inside Parliament.
What were the political considerations before the government on this occasion?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government in Lok Sabha on April 20, 2015. Speaking during a discussion on the agrarian situation, he said: Your government ignores the problems of the farmers and does not listen to the voice of the workers. Your government is the government of the industrialists Your government is a government of the great. Suit-boot ki sarkar hai. We all understand that on the one hand you are weakening the farmers and laborers, and when they are able to stand, you will strike them with the ax of your Ordinance.
During the second part of the budget session, the bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee for consideration. On May 30, the government reissued the ordinance, as the second RFCTLARR (amendment) ordinance, 2015.
So how did the governments’ about-face come about on this occasion?
Amid continued anger at the amendment, Prime Minister Modi announced the decision to withdraw the ordinance in his Mann Ki Baat program which aired on August 31, 2015.
I have always said that the government is open to all opinions and suggestions on the issue of land acquisition law, which is being debated. I have said over and over again that I am open to any suggestion in the interest of farmers. But today I want to tell all my farming brothers and sisters that the demand for reform of the land acquisition law has been raised with great emphasis by the states… And so this reformed proposal has been introduced, Modi said.
But I saw how the farmers were misled and a psychosis of fear was created. Dear farmers, you should not be misled and never be afraid. And I don’t want to give anyone the opportunity to mislead and scare you. To me every voice in the nation is important, but the most important to me is the voice of the farmer. We had issued an order. Tomorrow, August 31, the deadline for this order ends. I have decided that this ordinance is null and void, he said.
Eventually, the bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
