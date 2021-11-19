The United States is not following China when it comes to technology: the old Sec of Defense. Panetta

A large screen displays United States President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit as people pass by during the CCTV news evening broadcast outside a mall on November 16, 2021 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

The US government is considering legislation that would increase domestic production of semiconductor chips and boost other technologies considered essential to compete with China. But after being passed in the Senate in early summer, the bill was not passed in the House. Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and director of the Central Intelligence Agency, says the US lack of investment in technology is a critical risk to national security. And there is no time to waste. “We’re not in a good position,” Panetta said at this week’s CNBC Technology Executive Council summit. “We need to increase investment in technology in order to at least start to enter a competitive position with China.” Here are some key thoughts from Panetta on the rivalry with China, which he says is entering a period of such intense competition that war between nations is a risk he worries about if the relationship is not handled properly, and that includes not only foreign policy engagement but the development of technological deterrents.

The Biden-Xi summit was not a total failure

Panetta told CNBC Technology Executive Council members that there is no doubt that the formidable competition between the United States and China in a number of areas and the growing tensions is beyond doubt. Chinese President Xi Jinping has indicated that the United States is in decline and that the role of China is to take the place of the United States in the world and to do so by investing in technology and the military, and by obviously trying to expand China’s influence in the world. , and so far China is succeeding, Panetta said. “The United States went through a period where we weren’t as competitive as we should have been,” he said. “So we’re a little late at this point and with the tensions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, there is growing concern that there is conflict.” That’s why Panetta said the virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi this week should be seen as a modest success, even though there were few signs of tangible achievements. “I’m glad both sides saw a reason to try to defuse. It is very important to have a dialogue, to manage strategic competition and the best thing you can hope for right now is for both sides to learn. to manage strategic competition, “he said. noted. “There’s no question, in my experience, that if you can have two leaders communicating with each other and be able to talk to each other, that’s a step in the right direction. Almost everything in politics and foreign policy is human-based. relations, “said the former defense secretary, who said he welcomed Biden and Xi to the Pentagon during the Chinese leader’s visit under the Obama administration. The competition will continue and “the worst tensions” will not end, he said, “but at least if they have a dialogue it reduces the potential for some sort of accident that could lead to a war. between the two countries and that’s critical right now. “

Technology investments are strategic deterrents

The risk of competition escalating into conflict is one reason the United States needs to invest more in technology. Lack of investment is one of the reasons the United States has not been as competitive as it could be against China, Panetta says. “China has invested heavily in AI, quantum computing, robotics and cybernetics and its intention is to try and get ahead of the United States and the rest of the world with these technologies. not followed and I think it is really important for our defense establishment to invest in new technologies and to increase our ability to compete, ”he said. “Frankly, the key right now for the United States in its relationship with China is to develop deterrence, the ability to show China that we are strengthening our position in terms of the ability to respond to anything. that China can do, ”added Panetta.

Breaking big tech won’t help

Competition concerns can be solved, Panetta says, but not if the political focus is on dismantling big tech companies. Panetta, who sits on Oracle’s board of directors and oversees the Panetta Institute of Public Policy based in Monterey Bay, Calif., Said the United States has a number of companies that are the strongest competitors in the world. world in technology and that they face serious concerns ranging from privacy to free speech, but it is important that the government develop partnerships with these companies, to “walk in the same direction” . “I am in California. I sit on the board of directors of a technology company in Silicon Valley and I have seen firsthand the capacity of these companies to be innovative, creative and at the forefront. We need to develop a partnership between the government and the private sector. sector to make sure we work together to increase capacity, ”he said. “If we undermine these companies, we will hurt our competitiveness. It’s that simple,” he added.

The biggest threat to national security is at home