Politics
The United States is not following China when it comes to technology: the old Sec of Defense. Panetta
A large screen displays United States President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit as people pass by during the CCTV news evening broadcast outside a mall on November 16, 2021 in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer | Getty Images
The US government is considering legislation that would increase domestic production of semiconductor chips and boost other technologies considered essential to compete with China. But after being passed in the Senate in early summer, the bill was not passed in the House.
Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and director of the Central Intelligence Agency, says the US lack of investment in technology is a critical risk to national security. And there is no time to waste. “We’re not in a good position,” Panetta said at this week’s CNBC Technology Executive Council summit. “We need to increase investment in technology in order to at least start to enter a competitive position with China.”
Here are some key thoughts from Panetta on the rivalry with China, which he says is entering a period of such intense competition that war between nations is a risk he worries about if the relationship is not handled properly, and that includes not only foreign policy engagement but the development of technological deterrents.
The Biden-Xi summit was not a total failure
Panetta told CNBC Technology Executive Council members that there is no doubt that the formidable competition between the United States and China in a number of areas and the growing tensions is beyond doubt.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has indicated that the United States is in decline and that the role of China is to take the place of the United States in the world and to do so by investing in technology and the military, and by obviously trying to expand China’s influence in the world. , and so far China is succeeding, Panetta said.
“The United States went through a period where we weren’t as competitive as we should have been,” he said. “So we’re a little late at this point and with the tensions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, there is growing concern that there is conflict.”
That’s why Panetta said the virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi this week should be seen as a modest success, even though there were few signs of tangible achievements. “I’m glad both sides saw a reason to try to defuse. It is very important to have a dialogue, to manage strategic competition and the best thing you can hope for right now is for both sides to learn. to manage strategic competition, “he said. noted.
“There’s no question, in my experience, that if you can have two leaders communicating with each other and be able to talk to each other, that’s a step in the right direction. Almost everything in politics and foreign policy is human-based. relations, “said the former defense secretary, who said he welcomed Biden and Xi to the Pentagon during the Chinese leader’s visit under the Obama administration.
The competition will continue and “the worst tensions” will not end, he said, “but at least if they have a dialogue it reduces the potential for some sort of accident that could lead to a war. between the two countries and that’s critical right now. “
Technology investments are strategic deterrents
The risk of competition escalating into conflict is one reason the United States needs to invest more in technology. Lack of investment is one of the reasons the United States has not been as competitive as it could be against China, Panetta says.
“China has invested heavily in AI, quantum computing, robotics and cybernetics and its intention is to try and get ahead of the United States and the rest of the world with these technologies. not followed and I think it is really important for our defense establishment to invest in new technologies and to increase our ability to compete, ”he said.
“Frankly, the key right now for the United States in its relationship with China is to develop deterrence, the ability to show China that we are strengthening our position in terms of the ability to respond to anything. that China can do, ”added Panetta.
Breaking big tech won’t help
Competition concerns can be solved, Panetta says, but not if the political focus is on dismantling big tech companies.
Panetta, who sits on Oracle’s board of directors and oversees the Panetta Institute of Public Policy based in Monterey Bay, Calif., Said the United States has a number of companies that are the strongest competitors in the world. world in technology and that they face serious concerns ranging from privacy to free speech, but it is important that the government develop partnerships with these companies, to “walk in the same direction” .
“I am in California. I sit on the board of directors of a technology company in Silicon Valley and I have seen firsthand the capacity of these companies to be innovative, creative and at the forefront. We need to develop a partnership between the government and the private sector. sector to make sure we work together to increase capacity, ”he said.
“If we undermine these companies, we will hurt our competitiveness. It’s that simple,” he added.
The biggest threat to national security is at home
Amid rivalry with China and calls to dismantle big tech companies, Panetta says the biggest threat to national security is the government itself and the dysfunction in Washington, DC.
There are specific weapons systems and technology projects that need to be addressed by the State Department and defense and intelligence agencies, Panetta says, but at a more fundamental level, there needs to be bipartisan cooperation to address China’s challenge.
The politics of the day and the partisan deadlock that Panetta says cycles through Washington but has worsened in recent years is a national security concern. “The two sides have to learn to work together. I think that’s the most important thing that has to happen right now.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/19/us-not-keeping-up-with-china-in-tech-former-defense-sec-panetta.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]