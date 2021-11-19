Did Imran Khan’s secret agreements open the floodgates for terrorist groups to operate freely in Pak?





By Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha

New Delhi, November 19: Drawing inspiration from terrorism-linked Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), other extremist organizations have also called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift the ban on their outfits.

“We will be forced to protest if the government does not accept our request,” said Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi, head of the anti-Shiite militant organization Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP).

“Agar seedhi ungli se ghee nahin niklega, toh ungli tedhi karni padegi,” (If the government does not accept our demands, we have other options), Farooqi warned the government to release all the rulers and suppress the acts terrorists and to strike deals with as he did with the TLP and the TTP. The SSP has launched a social media campaign calling on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift the ban.

Farooqi was referring to the “secret” agreements reached by Imran Khan’s government first with the TLP after thousands of violent supporters took to the road for the release of their leader and then with the TTP for a ceasefire. month-long fire with the help of the Haqqani network.

“If Imran Khan can talk to them, why not to us,” says Farooqi, who says his fighters also fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan.

SSP’s big rival, the Shia militant formation Shia Ulema Council (SUC) had also demanded that the ban on Tehrik-e-Jafaria Pakistan (TJP) be lifted, as in the case of the TLP. Despite the ban, the SSP and TJP continued to function and grow stronger.

Like many other terrorist organizations in Pakistan, these groups also enjoy the freedom to assemble, utter hate speech and incite their cadres against other groups and even to run for political office, including parliamentary elections.

“This is a clear sign that accommodating one or two militant groups will encourage others. Now they blackmail the government like the TLP did and ultimately the state will lose its mandate,” says analyst. Pakistani.

Interestingly, the country’s highest court summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and criticized him for making a “secret” deal with the TTP.

“If Khan is ready to welcome offenders, then he calls for economic sanctions and unrest for his people. He is digging a hole not only for himself, but for his country, ”said a Pakistani analyst.

During a Pakistani National Security Council briefing last week, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also told parliamentarians that “we have no more than two options regarding peace in Pakistan, either we have to negotiate with this group (TTP) or fight, but the situation in the country does not allow us to choose the second option. “

(Content is released under an agreement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

(471 words)

2021-11-19-18: 42: 04Source: IANS

