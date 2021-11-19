I apologize: how PM Modi renamed himself with two simple words

Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized for the three farm laws the government failed to convince farmers to accept for over a year. The repeal of the three farm laws is an attempt to demolish the image, as claimed by the opposition and its detractors, that Prime Minister Modi is an arrogant leader.

Prime Minister Modi said, I apologize to the locals with a true and pure heart … we could not convince the farmers. There must have been gaps in our efforts that we could not convince some farmers.

Farmers started their protest against the three agricultural laws in July last year in Punjab. They moved the theater of the protest to Delhi’s borders in November last year. A dozen rounds of talks between farmers’ representatives and Union ministers failed to break the deadlock.

Farmers remained adamant about their demand to repeal the three laws despite the Supreme Court’s suspension of implementation of the laws for an indefinite period. The farmers’ sustained campaign and the Modi government’s insistence on staying the course with farm laws helped the opposition fuel the narrative that Prime Minister Modi was an arrogant leader.

‘No excuses’

This is perhaps only the second time that Prime Minister Modi has apologized to people on an issue debated by the general public. His rise to power, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister, met with a number of controversies, but Prime Minister Modi was not seen as a leader who would apologize under pressure from the opposition or its detractors.

There is a section of society that has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi for the Gujarat riots of 2002. As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has faced investigation in connection with the riot cases. The court gave it a good blow. But he never apologized. The opposition and a number of activists have alleged that the Gujarat government led by Modi played a role in the riots in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

As a candidate for prime minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, said Prime Minister Modi, I am convinced that while there is even a grain of truth in the allegations, I believe that for the future and traditions of India, Modi should be hanged in the street square. There should be such an exemplary punishment that no one dares to commit such a crime for 100 years.

If he committed a crime, Modi should not be pardoned. What is this system of forgiving people with excuses? There shouldn’t be any excuses. Modi should never be pardoned, he told ANI news agency at the time.

He defended his position without excuse saying: Jitna kehna tha keh dia. Janata ki adalat se main sone ki tarah niklaa hoon [I have said whatever I had to say. I have come out of people’s court like gold].

DEMO, TPS AT CAA

Likewise, Prime Minister Modi did not give in to the opposition’s demand for an apology for announcing the demonetization. More than 100 people are believed to have died as a result of the demonetization decision, as the decision forced people to queue to withdraw money from banks. The difficulties with withdrawing money continued for several weeks. The rate of economic growth also fell under the impact of the demonetization movement.

It has now become routine for the opposition to demand an apology from Prime Minister Modi every year on the anniversary of the demonetization. But Prime Minister Modi did not apologize for this decision.

Another related issue was the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which the opposition argues was done unprepared, causing a major disruption to trade and commerce in the country. GST and demonetization are said to be force multipliers in disrupting India’s economic growth. But despite the opposition’s demand, Prime Minister Modi did not apologize.

Two other policy decisions by the Modi government drew strong reactions from the opposition and others to repeal Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and enact the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA has become a major problem with hundreds of protesters blocking a road in Delhis Shaheen Bagh for months. Similar protests were seen in several states. In Delhi, the anti-CAA protest was linked to community riots last year in which more than 50 people were killed. Prime Minister Modi, despite the opposition’s demand and international criticism, did not apologize for the CAA.

COVID-19 AND THEN AGRICULTURAL LAWS

However, earlier this year Prime Minister Modi apologized for the Covid-19 situation. In another speech to the nation on his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, in March this year, Prime Minister Modi apologized for the harsh measures taken by his government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. .

He said, I apologize for taking such harsh measures which have caused hardship in your lives, especially the poor. I know some of you would be mad at me as well. But these tough measures were necessary to win this battle.

But the apology for the Covid-19 situation was not political. There were no organized protests against the government’s decisions. In the case of agricultural laws, the farmers organized themselves under a unified banner. The opposition has been relentless in its attack on the Modi government, targeting in particular Prime Minister Modi.

Peasant leader Rakesh Tikait has openly declared that talks with Union ministers will not yield any results as it is about fighting the ego and arrogance of Prime Minister Modis. This is why Prime Minister Modis’ remark, I apologize, comes as the prime ministers are renaming themselves as leader.