Biden retaliates against Xi Jinping by threatening to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. »Common thread





Biden retaliates against Xi Jinping by threatening to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. JOE BIDEN is expected to clash with Chinese President Xi Jinping after admitting the United States may boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. When reporters asked if the United States would consider a diplomatic boycott of the games, Vice President Joe Biden said, “This is something we are considering. “ Following this decision, the United States will not send an official delegation to the opening ceremony of the games in February. Following meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 78-year-old made the intervention. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also answered questions about the sporting event and expressed concern over China’s human rights record. “There are areas that concern us, such as human rights violations,” she said. We have significant reservations. “When we consider what our presence might be, there are a variety of things to consider.” The world community has denounced China for its alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Human rights organizations claim that China has jailed around one million Uyghurs in re-education camps, but the Chinese government denies any wrongdoing. President Biden does not have the power to order a full-scale boycott of the Winter Olympics; the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee makes this decision. After the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, American sportsmen boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. The Soviet Union retaliated by boycotting the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Relations between the United States and China have been strained for several years, and under former President Donald Trump they were on the brink of a trade war. Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea and military aggression against Taiwan have recently come under heavy criticism from Washington. President Biden had a three-hour virtual conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Afghanistan, global energy markets, trade, climate, military challenges and the coronavirus pandemic were among the topics discussed by the two presidents. President Biden stressed the importance of avoiding a clash between the two world superpowers. “It seems to me that our obligation as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that competition from our countries does not degenerate into war, whether intentionally or not,” he said. . “It’s just a simple and easy competition.” They also agreed to consider the prospect of arms control talks, according to Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping “will seek to start moving forward,” Sullivan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.brinkwire.com/news/biden-strikes-back-at-xi-jinping-by-threatening-to-boycott-the-2022-winter-olympics-in-beijing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos