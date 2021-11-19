Indian Prime Minister Modi repeals controversial farm laws after year-long farmer protests

In a surprise announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government would withdraw thecontroversial farm lawswhich sparked year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.

The move is a major downfall for the government of the Modis Bharatiya Janata party, which enjoys a brutal majority in parliament but has often been accused by opposition leaders and constitutional experts of passing laws without sufficient consultation. The move also came ahead of key elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and on the day of the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhs, who made up most of the protesters, celebrate the birthday of their founder Guru Nanaks.

Modi made the announcement during a live televised speech, a medium he has chosen over the years to publicize some of his landmark and sometimes controversial decisions by his government. He urged protesters to return home and said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin in December when parliament sits for the winter session.

While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was missing in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our fellow farmers, Modi said. during the speech. He then added: Let’s make a fresh start.

The laws were passed in September last year and the Modis party refused to prolong the debate despite repeated demands from the opposition.

For a year, the government defended the laws, claiming they were reforms needed to modernize India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. But farmers protested, saying the legislation would devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

Clauses in the law also prevented farmers from resolving contract disputes in court, leaving them with no independent means of redress outside of government-appointed bureaucrats.

The protests escalated in November last year as farmers crouched on the outskirts of New Delhi, where they camped for nearly a year, including during a harsh winter and a wave of coronavirus that has devastated India earlier this year.

While the protests were largely peaceful, protesters in January broke through police barricades to stormthe historic Red Fortin the center of capitals. Clashes with the police left one dead and hundreds injured.

Finally, all of our hard work paid off. Thanks to all the Farmer Brothers and greetings to the Farmer Brothers who were martyred in this battle, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader.

Dozens of farmers have died from suicide, harsh weather conditions and COVID-19 during protests that have since drawn international support from human rights activists and celebrities, including the activist for the climate Greta Thunberg andAmerican singer Rihanna.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the agricultural union group organizing the protests, said he welcomed the government’s announcement. But he said the protests would continue until the government assured them of guaranteed prices for some essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid collapse. shortages.

The Modis party welcomed the move, with some describing it as a move that puts farmers first.

President of the ruling BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said in a tweet that Modi has once again proven to be committed to the welfare of farmers.

The government first engaged with farmers and offered to suspend laws for 18 months in an effort to end the most serious challenge Modi faced. But farmers continued to push for a complete repeal and called for strikes across the country.

Modis’ unexpected move is seen as a political masterstroke ahead of major state polls, especially in northern Punjab, where the Sikh community faced growing alienation due to the laws. His government is already under pressure for its response to the pandemic and a struggling economy.

The 71-year-old leader has stood firm in the face of fierce criticism of other measures taken by his government, such as bluntlyban high value banknotesin 2016, andrevocation of the semi-autonomous powers of Muslim-majority Kashmirin 2019.

Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University in New Delhi, said the announcement was very important but the government will struggle to convince farmers that it has repealed the laws for reasons other than profits electoral.

It is highly unusual for the Modi government to back down or back down on a major political decision, Verniers said. The government is likely to pass this off as the prime minister listening to the people, but after a year of harsh protests, acrimony and violence, it will be difficult to get this notion accepted.

Initially, the Modis government attempted to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as being motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders of the Modis party called them Khalistanis, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Such allegations backfired, angering farmers even more.

Opposition leaders, who previously called the laws exploitative and supported the protests, praised the farmers.

The country’s farmers, through their resistance, have bowed their heads in arrogance, tweeted Rahul Gandhi of India’s main opposition congress party. Congratulations on the victory against injustice!

Farmers form the most influential electoral bloc in India. Politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them, and farmers are especially important to Modis’ base. Northern Haryana and a few other states with large agricultural populations are ruled by his party.

Associated Press reporters Krutika Pathi and Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.