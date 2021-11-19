Turks hammered by currency crisis





ISTANBUL – Turkish retiree Abdullah Cici and his wife Hatice have traveled through Istanbul to search for bargains in a popular bazaar. They were disappointed. “We need a lot of things but we can’t buy them. There is salami, sujuk (sausage) there. I am a human. I also want it but I cannot afford it. “, did he declare. “Our wages are now worth peanuts.” Price fluctuations in the market offer a glimpse of the toll imposed on consumers by soaring inflation and a currency that has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar this year. The pound fell to a record low on Thursday, at 11.30 against the dollar, after the central bank apparently gave in again to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut interest rates for a third consecutive month. Analysts attribute most of Turkey’s problems to unconventional economic policies that focus on economic growth at the cost of high inflation and a depreciating currency. Annual inflation has reached 20 percent, quadruple the government’s target. The Cici had to adapt. “We are buying in small quantities, half a kilogram instead of one,” said Hatice Cici, holding a small bag of products worth a total of 120 lire ($ 10.78, 9.5 euros). A loaf of fresh white bread costs 2.5 lire today, compared to two a month ago. A kilo of minced meat is equivalent to around 90 lire, compared to 70 lire in October. Five kilos of oil went from 80 to 100 lire. The net minimum wage is 2,825 lire, while unemployment is in double digits. Erdogan blamed the big supermarket chains for the out of control price increases. “Erdogan is running the show,” said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets. “If he wants lower interest rates, he will get lower rates, regardless of the level of inflation or the state of the economy,” Razaqzada said. “It’s very hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Turkish lira unfortunately.” Vendors shout “there is no price increase in our store” in Istanbul’s bustling Eminonu shopping district. But the pensioner Naime noted the evolution of prices in a notebook that she keeps in her bag. “I calculate everything. I write the prices,” she said. “I can’t buy what I want. When I go to the market on the second day, it’s never the same price again,” she said. In the past, she had money to spend and could go on vacation with her family. “We can’t do any of this now and barely make ends meet.” – No picnic – Another retiree, Feriye, said she came to the bazaar to find a cheaper coat for her husband so he could get through the winter as she couldn’t afford a coat she saw in a mall. “I earn a pension of 2,600 lire (200 euros). Tell me why a coat costs 1,600 lire (120 euros)?” she said. “I don’t know if I can find an affordable one here.”

