Landmark Pakistan cricket broadcast deal worth over $ 200 million collapses





A landmark cricket broadcast deal that was expected to bring in more than $ 200 million to the Pakistan Cricket Board would be canceled. The PCB has opened a new tender for new media rights for local internationals for their next round against the West Indies and Australia.

PCB had signed a three-year broadcast agreement in 2020 with public broadcaster PTV. The board has also signed an agreement with the Cable Association of Pakistan, which ensures that content broadcast by PCB is not redistributed without proper permission. The official signing of the agreement took place at the Prime Minister’s House in the presence of Imran Khan, who is also the chief boss of the PCB.

The deal allowed PTV to broadcast all of Pakistan’s bilateral engagements as well as all domestic cricket matches. This is a step that effectively severed the PCB’s ties with its longtime partner, Ten Sports, which had covered Pakistani cricket since the 2000s. The broadcasting rights for the PCB were mainly held by Ten Sports until the year last, while PTV broadcast home games as part of a joint consortium with Ten Sports from 2012 to December 2019.

The PCB also called on I-Media Communications Services for the cable distribution and secure transmission of the content of the PCB broadcast on PTV Sports. Redistribution of the cricket without proper authorization was seen as the main reason why the value of the PCB content was compromised. It aimed to put an end to the illegal distribution of cricket matches in the country.

The case had significant value. Last year, after the Covid-19 outbreak, the streaming market was shrinking and PCB’s five-year deal with Ten Sports ended. The PCB, however, managed to secure a deal for distribution in Pakistan, but sold its international rights separately to various channels around the world. The deal reached in 2020 was meant to end this period of uncertainty and the ad hoc nature of the arrangements the PCB has been forced to concoct since the end of the PCB broadcast deal with Ten Sports.

ESPNcricinfo has contacted the PCB and the PTV. The two chose not to comment.

