Politics
Missing China: Prominent Figures Missing Under Xi Jinping’s Reign | China
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has not been heard publicly since she accused a former vice premier of sexual assault. Peng is the latest in a long line of prominent Chinese figures, artists, celebrities, senior officials and media moguls who vanished under Xi Jinping’s reign.
Ai Weiwei, artist
The contemporary dissident artist has openly criticized the Chinese government, especially on issues of democracy and freedom of expression. In 2011, he was arrested in Beijing and spent 81 days in a secret prison. For years, his passport was withheld.
Ai is one of the few celebrities who has shown the world what it is to be missing in China. In 2015, he took over the main galleries of the Royal Academy of Arts in London, building a model of his life in severely restricted prison. In it, threatening-looking guards oversee his every activity, from sleeping to eating, taking a shower, and defecating.
Zhao Wei, actor
In recent months, the Chinese government has launched an intensive crackdown on celebrities who it says mislead young people and distance them from the ideals of the Communist Party.
Billionaire movie star and pop singer Zhao Wei indeed disappeared from public life in China in August, his online presence erased. His movies and TV shows were also removed from popular films. Diffusion sites.
It is not clear whether Zhao is under house arrest or kept a low profile. In September she was spotted in her hometown in eastern China pose for a photo. Last week, Chinese internet portal Netease spotted Zhao during an online shopping event.
Meng Hongwei, Head of Interpol
Former vice-minister of public security in China, Meng Hongwei was among a growing group of Communist Party figures caught up in President Xis’ anti-corruption campaign, which is widely seen as a purge of political enemies.
Meng achieved global notoriety in 2016 when he was elected president of Interpol, the international organization that facilitates global police cooperation.
However, his tenure ended prematurely in 2018 when he disappeared during a visit to China. He was later charged with accepting bribes and expelled from the Communist Party, and in 2020, Meng was jailed for 13 years for corruption. His wife, Grace, was granted political asylum in France last year after saying she feared she and her two children were the targets of attempted kidnappings.
Jack Ma, business tycoon
Beijing’s leadership has become deeply concerned about the growing power and influence of the country’s business elite. Jack Ma, the founder of giant e-commerce company Alibaba, was the most prominent figure to disappear from public life after a crackdown on his empire. Authorities in Beijing had ordered an investigation into the allegations of monopoly practices at Alibaba.
Mas disappeared a year ago, shortly after publicly criticizing government trade regulations, had fueled speculation he may have fled China. However, he resurfaced three months later in an online video from his hometown. According to local media, Ma said he has studied and reflected, and we have become more determined to devote ourselves to education and public welfare.
During the past few weeks, Ma has been seen in Hong Kong meeting associates. He also traveled to Spain, where he was spotted on his luxury yacht.
Gui Minhai, bookseller
A Hong Kong-based publisher specializing in sometimes gossip books about the Chinese political elite, Gui Minhai mysteriously disappeared from his Thai vacation home in October 2015. Held incommunicado for months, he reappeared in 2016 in mainland China in state television where he said in an apparently staged advertisement that he had visited for a drinking and driving incident.
Two years later, Gui was partially released and allowed to make video calls, but in 2018 he was again arrested by plainclothes officers on his way with two Swedish diplomats to a medical appointment.
As a Swedish citizen of Chinese descent, Guis’s detention caused a serious diplomatic split, pitting China against Sweden and other countries in the European Union, raising fears that their citizens were next.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/19/china-disappeared-high-profile-figures-who-have-gone-missing-during-xi-jinpings-rule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]