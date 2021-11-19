Orangutans and their habitat in Indonesia need full protection now

A new report underlines the urgency to protect Indonesia’s orangutans and conserve their remaining habitat, warning that only the great apes of Asia are in crisis.

JAKARTA Protecting all remaining orangutans and their forest habitat in Indonesia will provide a stronghold for the survival of Asia’s only great ape, wildlife experts say in a new investigative report.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s administration must implement comprehensive protection of orangutans and their untouched forest habitats while strengthening law enforcement against poaching and land burning to save critically endangered animals extinction, according to the UK-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) report. . Also identified as important: accelerate recognition of native forests that provide orangutan habitat.

The Indonesian government led by President Widodo has made progress on the drivers of orangutan decline in recent years, the EIA said in the report, Orangutan in Crisis, published October 29. However, the myriad of threats orangutans still face on a daily basis, described in this report, and their impact on orangutan populations, shows how much remains to be done.

Analysis of EIAs of commercial concessions on forest land in Indonesia showed that orangutan habitat in Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesian Borneo) is in millions of hectares of oil palm, pulpwood and logging plots. The recent expiration of a moratorium on new oil palm concessions and the deregulation of environmental protections ushered in by controversial legislation passed last year further exacerbates the risks to orangutan habitat, according to the report.

The confluence of threats facing orangutans is nothing short of a crisis, Taylor Tench, EIA policy analyst, said in a press release.

Indonesia is home to three species of orangutans in the world: Sumatra (I put abelii), Tapanuli (P. tapanuliensis) and Borneo (P. pygmaeus) orangutans. The Sumatran and Tapanuli orangutans are not found anywhere else on Earth, while the Borneo orangutan is also found in Malaysia and possibly Brunei, which shares the island of Borneo with Indonesia. . Habitat loss, fires, poaching and human-wildlife conflict are the main factors that have generally brought these species to the brink of extinction in the wild.

A 2018 study calculated that the island of Borneo lost nearly 150,000 orangutans between 1999 and 2015, largely due to deforestation and logging. A population assessment by the Indonesian government released in 2016 estimated that none of Sumatran’s wild orangutan populations would survive beyond the next 500 years unless habitat destruction and poaching are resolved. Meanwhile, the Tapanuli orangutan, the rarest ape species in the world, with a population of less than 800, was only described by scientists in 2017 and is already particularly threatened by the construction of a hydroelectric dam in its only known habitat.

The EIA said the Indonesian government has consistently failed to protect orangutan habitat, enforce existing wildlife laws, or reverse the decline of these species. For decades, Indonesia has prioritized industry and profit over environmental health and biodiversity protection, and orangutans have paid the price, Tench said.

Orangutans in Indonesia are ostensibly protected under the country’s Conservation Act 1990, but wildlife experts have criticized the lack of prosecution and, in the rare cases that cases go to court, lenient sentences. The country currently has no conservation strategy or action plan in place to guide national and subnational actions to save orangutans.

The future of Indonesian orangutans requires immediate action at the presidential level. Nothing less will be too late for these iconic species, EIA President Allan Thornton said in the press release.

The group called on the Indonesian government to develop a comprehensive strategy to save the remaining orangutans, including plans to place their habitat (primary forests, secondary forests and forest fragments) under formal protection by including them in the area of. permanent forestry moratorium. The EIA also recommended accelerating the recognition of customary forest claims for indigenous and local communities living in and near orangutan habitat; strengthen firefighting efforts; and stopping the construction of the Batang Toru dam in the habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan.

“Indonesia has a central role to play in contributing to global efforts to overcome the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, and ensuring the protection of orangutans and their habitat would go a long way in overcoming both,” Tench said.

