Indian Prime Minister Modi repeals controversial farm laws after a year of protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he would repeal three farm laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year, a significant drop for the combative leader as important elections loom.

The legislation, introduced in September last year, aimed to deregulate the sector, allowing farmers to sell their produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where producers are assured of a minimum price. .

Farmers, fearing the reform could lower the prices they get for their crops, staged nationwide protests that drew activists and celebrities from India and beyond, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop singer Rihanna.

“Today I came to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw the three agricultural laws,” Modi said in a speech to the nation.

“I urge farmers to return to their homes, farms and families, and I also ask them to start from scratch.

The government would repeal the laws in the next session of parliament, starting this month, he said.

The surprise concession on laws that the government had declared essential to tackle chronic waste and inefficiencies, precedes elections early next year in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the most populous state in the India, and two other northern states with large rural populations.

Nonetheless, Modi’s surrender leaves an intricate system of farm subsidies and price supports hanging that critics say the government cannot afford.

It could also raise questions for investors about how economic reforms risk being undermined by political pressures.

Protesting farmers, who camped by the thousands along main roads around the capital, New Delhi, celebrated Modi’s comeback.

“Despite a lot of difficulties, we have been here for almost a year and today our sacrifice has finally paid off,” said Ranjit Kumar, a 36-year-old farmer in Ghazipur, a major protest site in Uttar Pradesh. .

Cheering farmers handed out candy in celebration and chanted “Hello Farmer” and “Long Live the Farmers Movement”.

Rakesh Tikait, a farmer group leader, said the protests were not canceled. “We will wait for parliament to repeal the laws,” he said on Twitter.

Vulnerable to large companies

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government said last year that there was no question of repealing the laws. He tried to break the deadlock by offering to water down the legislation, but the protracted negotiations failed.

The protests took a violent turn on January 26, Indian Republic Day, when thousands of farmers overwhelmed police and stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort after demolishing barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.

A protester was killed and dozens of farmers and police were injured.

Smallholder farmers say the changes make them vulnerable to competition from large companies and could potentially lose price support for basic commodities such as wheat and rice.

The government says reforming the sector, which accounts for about 15% of the $ 2.7 trillion economy, means new opportunities and better prices for farmers.

Modi announced the repeal of the laws in a speech marking the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Many of the protesting farmers are Sikhs.

Modi admitted that the government had failed to convince small farmers.

Farmers are also demanding minimum support prices for all their crops, not just rice and wheat.

“We need to know the government’s position on our other key demand,” said Darshan Pal, another farmer leader, of the new demand, which has gained traction among farmers across the country, not just in the northern grain belt.

Rahul Gandhi, of the main opposition party in Congress, said the “arrogant” government was forced to give in.

“Whether it is the fear of losing UP or finally facing conscience, the BJP government is overturning agricultural laws. This is just the beginning of many more victories for peoples’ voices,” Mahua Moitra, a lawmaker of the Trinamool Congress Party and one of Modi’s most ardent critics, said on Twitter.

But some food experts said Modi’s rollback was unfortunate because the reforms would have brought in new technology and investment.

“This is a huge blow to Indian agriculture,” said Sandip Das, New Delhi-based agricultural policy researcher and analyst.

“The laws would have helped attract a lot of investment in agriculture and food processing – two sectors that need a lot of money to modernize.”

