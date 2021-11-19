Indian CM thanks Prime Minister Khan for reopening Kartarpur corridor





Indian Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for welcoming Sikhs to Pakistan. He appreciated Prime Minister Khan and thanked him for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor.

In honor of the birthday of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak, Pakistan announced the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. India followed soon after and announced that it would also open the corridor on its side. The Indian government had restricted movement in the corridor in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the last resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

As a result, many Sikhs from India arrived in Pakistan, including prominent politicians. CM Channi arrived with his ministers to offer prayers to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

I am very happy to come here. And I received immense love from Punjabis, Pakistanis and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee. I am very indebted for this, Channi said after reaching the shrine.

He also told the pilgrims there that Pakistan and Prime Minister Khan had shown a big heart and built the “beautiful complex with love and dedication”.

Dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 552nd Parkash Purab, we will organize free buses for pilgrims to #kartarpurcorridor all over Punjab. I sincerely thank PM @narendramodi ji and Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI ji for reopening the corridor. pic.twitter.com/xDhaGX5vMH

– Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) November 18, 2021

“We have received a lot of love and respect from here,” said the CM, adding that Baba Guru Nanak belongs to everyone.

More importantly, the CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side.

Prime Minister Khan welcomes Sikhs visiting Pakistan

Sikhs celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to wish Sikhs around the world.

“I wish the 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan, ”Prime Minister Khan wrote.

“I reiterate my government’s commitment to continue to help them perform their religious rituals,” he added.

We wish the 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my government’s commitment to continue to help them perform their religious rituals.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2021

It is important to note that in 2019 Prime Minister Khan officially opened the Kartarpur Corridor. In other words, this decision paved the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan to visit their holy places without a visa.

In addition, on this occasion, Prime Minister Khan noted that the lessons that can be learned from Guru Nanak’s lessons are about bringing people together and not about spreading hatred.

