Boris Johnson says Sandwell Council investigation “may be needed” after scandals





Prime Minister Boris Johnson says government may need to investigate the functioning of the Sandwell Council Speaking on a train through the Black Country, the Tory PM said he was very concerned about allegations of corruption in the Sandwell Labor Council. Asked about the possibility of a formal inquiry into the governance of the Sandwell Council, he replied: I am very grateful that you asked me this. I have been told about it several times now. Obviously we may have to step in and make sure things get right, but it’s really a question of [Local Government Secretary] Michel Gove. “ He added: “I am very worried to hear this. I think this is the third time it has been reported to me in the last two days. We are there. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “I know Michael Gove has a very close personal interest in this, and he has been briefed on the most recent things. “It would be fair to say that I don’t think he’s decided what to do yet. But he’s definitely very close.” Singh said personal reasons were behind his decision, which could spark a leadership race as the borough seeks its sixth leader in five years. Councilor Maria Crompton replaced her as interim leader, a role she also held when Yvonne Davies stepped down last year. The board is also on the hunt for a new CEO and has been mired in scandal since the release of the Wragge report in 2016. This week, it emerged that Sandwell’s council has undertaken a consultation to force tenants to agree to changes to their tenancies, which could prevent legitimate complaints against the council from being filed on social media if they are put in place. artwork. Shortly after Mr Singh’s appointment, the board was embroiled in a scandal after school transport contracts worth more than € 20 million were awarded to two companies owned by a former employee of the advice. A review leaked in the Wragge report, which investigated allegations of corruption in the borough, accused those who carried out the investigation of racism, bias and political interference. And a labor dispute between waste disposal workers and Serco, who is hired to run waste management services by the Sandwell council, continues to brew though Christmas strike threats have now been quashed.

