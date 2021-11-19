Pakistan gas crisis worsens as maritime ministry interferes in energy ministry affairs





A lot of trouble has surrounded Pakistan as amid rising inflation and economic crises, the country also continues to face the worst gas shortage with the onset of the winter season. According to recent reports, the gas crisis in Pakistan is prolonged due to the intervention of the Ministry of Maritime in the affairs of the Ministry of Energy.

According to the quoting ANI report, The News International said that a source informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Minister of Maritime not to interfere in the affairs of the Department of Energy. “This was the second time that the Minister of Maritime Affairs has been asked to stop doing this on energy issues.”

Pak sets fire to his house as Department of the Maritimes obstructs Department of Energy business

The first time Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and then-Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Electricity and Oil Tabish Gauhar addressed the issue of the Ministry of Maritime intervention in The affairs of the Ministry of Energy during the drydocking of the FSRU on Terminal 1 belonging to Engro took place from June 29 to July 5, 2021.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan called three meetings and asked the relevant authorities to use the JJVL LPG facility and the FSRU moored at Terminal 2 to enable the delivery of LNG and LPG across the country. The topic of the Ministry of Maritime’s continued engagement in the affairs of the Ministry of Energy was discussed at the conference.

According to ANI, the concerns of the Energy Ministry have been raised, which stressed that the delay in critical decision-making creates problems. The Prime Minister referred to the concerns of the Ministry of Energy, which have become more complex due to the constant intervention of the Ministry of Maritime, delaying decision-making on energy issues.

The then Energy Minister and SAPM became enraged and complained to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the role of the then Minister of Maritime Affairs, Minister of Planning and Minister of Finance at the time of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) meeting to form the committee headed by Azam Swati with the mandate to investigate the reasons why the dry dock was delayed and why it took place from June 29 to 5 July 2021. This time, the involvement of the Minister of Maritime Affairs in issues such as Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) and opposition to developments at the port of Gwadar related to the delivery of LNG by truck to Balochistan and Sindh has been highlighted, according to the ANI.

Imran Khan also met with private sector stakeholders who want berths at Gwadar port for virtual gas pipeline projects. At present, anyone looking to invest in Gwadar is facing a difficult situation due to a lack of energy and gas, which is why the government is not industrializing the port so far.

With the image of ANI entries: Unsplash / AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistans-gas-crisis-worsens-as-maritime-ministry-meddles-in-energy-ministrys-affairs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos