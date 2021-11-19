Narendra Modi’s government gives in and decides to strengthen agricultural laws





The PM announces the repeal of the three laws by addressing the nation, and apologizes for not having succeeded in convincing the farmers.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws, assuring farm groups who have been protesting against them for a year that the legislative process for the repeal will be completed during the next winter session of parliament. . Mr. Modi also announced the formation of a committee with representatives of central and state governments to examine issues related to agriculture, such as zero budget farming, fertilizers, changing cultivation patterns, transparency in setting minimum support prices, etc. Speaking to the nation on a television broadcast, the prime minister said his government’s intention in passing these laws was to provide alternatives to small farmers, who made up 80% of farmers in India, for the access to markets and good prices for their crops. I apologize to you, my compatriots, that despite the good intentions of my governments, there may have been a lack in our Tapasya (penance) that we have not been able to convince some of our fellow farmers of the intentions. of those laws which were as pure as the light of a lamp, he said, while announcing the abrogation. Previous governments had also considered such measures and we consulted a range of stakeholders and experts before adopting these laws. Many farmers were happy with the reforms and we are grateful to them. We could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts. Agricultural economists, scientists and progressive farmers have also done their best to educate them on the importance of farm laws, he noted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Friday, November 17, 2021. | Photo credit: special arrangement Even though this section was not part of the larger category of farmers, it was important for us to convince them. We tried to engage them in dialogue, we listened to their arguments and the logic they put forward, we agreed to suspend the application of these laws for two years, and the case also went to the Supreme Court. . Particular sections of the laws they opposed were also removed, but maybe something was missing somewhere that we weren’t able to convince that section of farmers, he observed. . Come home in a good mood On this auspicious day of Gurpurab [birth anniversary of Guru Nanak], I call on all the farmers who protest to return home in a good mood, he said. The announcement comes against the backdrop of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where the protests have been successful. Mr. Modi interspersed his speech with mentions of all the initiatives in favor of farmers undertaken by the government, including crop insurance, the payment of income support to small farmers (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) and the neem coated urea. He ended his speech by invoking the prayer of Guru Nanaks who enjoins never to be afraid to do the right thing. Whatever I did was in the best interests of the farmers and I will continue to do so, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-announces-repeal-of-three-contentious-farm-laws/article37573664.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos