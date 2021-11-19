For the Trump Family, LGBTQ + people are just a joke





During one of my conversations with Mary Trump, she recounted how her grandmother made crass jokes about Elton John singing at Princess Diana’s funeral. She used a vulgar term to describe the legend of gay music.

Marys cousin Eric Trump is not known for his intelligence. (My grandpa would say to him, the lights are on, but there is no one at home.) He said once he was part of the LGBTQ community, I tell you, I see him all the days, the LGBT community, they are amazing and you should see how they came out in force for my dad every day. I am part of this community, and we love this man and we thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities. Is he really that obtuse, or was he kidding?

He later said he tried to explain what Trump’s LGBTQ + supporters told him.

Donald Trump once joked that Mike Pence “wants to hang” gay men, according to an article in the New Yorker in October 2017.

The story quotes two anonymous sources who said that Trump liked to joke about Pence’s hatred of our community, when a conversation with an anonymous lawyer turned to gay rights, the president waved at Pence and reportedly joked, don’t ask this guy he wants hang them all! “

Ironically, it turned out that the MAGA base wanted to hang Mike Pence during the January 6 uprising, but not because he wanted to hang gay people; however, with this fanatical mob of insurgents, the fact that Pence wanted to hang homosexuals might have spared him the gallows. But I digress.

These stories about Trump’s mother and son joking about gay men only show that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like grandmother, like father, like grandson, Donald Trump Jr. finds humor in LGBTQ + people.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter, like his father did but can’t now, to brag about his wonderful sense of humor and fledgling creativity, of course I’m facetious. Apparently Trump Jr. is selling clothes in this case, perhaps taking after his fashionista sister Ivanka?

Either way, he sells hoodies and sweatshirts adorned with rainbow LGBTQ letters which means Lets Get Biden to Quit. It clearly takes a page, or a dress, from the Trump campaign selling Lets Go Brandon t-shirts. (Click here if you don’t know what that means. I don’t want to give it more airtime). Those assets must be thinking they’re so smart, or maybe Donnie Jr. was smartly trying to cover up his brother Eric, who would certainly brag about being part of this LGBTQ community.

But alas, Trump Jr. is anything but smart, selfless, or smart. According to his cousin Mary, Donnie is a deeply unintelligent person. I’ve been asked who’s the dumbest, and that’s him. She also said he has the ability to outwit anyone’s racism and misogyny, and shoot as many innocent animals as possible to get anything that passes for affection in his family.

She’s right! This is not Trump Jr.’s first foray into anyone’s homophobia. You can click here to the GLAAD page with all of its transgressions against every LGBTQ + letter. His mockery, his mockery, his attacks and now his jokes know no bounds.

This ridicule from the LGBTQ + community is no joke. It is offensive. It’s ignorant. And it’s hurtful. While Trump Jr. jokes about the acronym change, what he does is turn on the base again. The MAGA crowd will infer that LGBTQ + people are indeed a joke. They will don these t-shirts, march through the streets wearing them and destroy us around every corner to their neighbors and friends.

This is the danger of manipulating this acronym. It’s less about getting Biden arrested and more about passing on another way to belittle our community. As Republican lawmakers strike down LGBTQ + rights, ignore equality bills, and prepare to sue us halfway through, adding LGBTQ + as a joke fits perfectly in their quest to use our community as a problem. of division. They have already gone after Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. LGBTQ is firmly in their sights.

Trump Jr. thinks it’s a big joke until it isn’t. It’s trans awareness week. And Donnies’ big punchline is a punch in the stomachs of families of at least 46 trans and gender nonconforming people killed in 2021. People die because they’re a T. G or Q, hide in the closet and suffer if they’re an L or a B. Does anyone see the joke in there?

How about this: let’s turn MAGA into “Make All Gays Amazing” and put that on t-shirts and baseball caps. What do you think the reaction would be to that? There would be chaos, violence and threats. Just think of all the turmoil that surrounded Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill or voted to certify Biden as president or dare to disagree that the election was rigged. . These people don’t joke or accept being the target of them, so why should we?

Jokes aren’t something the Trump family and their base do very well. Spreading hate is what they do well, and it’s no fun at all.

John Casey is editor-in-chief of The Advocate.

