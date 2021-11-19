Pakistan drops ‘un-Islamic’ chemical castration as punishment for rapists





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan said it removed a clause from a new anti-rape law that allowed chemical castration of repeat rapists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government upheld the decision two days after the ruling coalition hastily approved 33 bills, including the anti-rape law, in a joint session of parliament on Wednesday amid protests furious at opposition lawmakers.

“The Islamic Council of Ideology had opposed the punishment of chemical castration for rapists for being a non-Islamic practice, so we decided to remove it from the law,” said Maleeka Bukhari, parliamentary secretary in charge of rapists. the law, to reporters Friday in Islamabad.

The council is a constitutional advisory body responsible for interpreting and ensuring that all Pakistani laws conform to Islam.

The new anti-rape law would allow swift convictions and severe penalties for perpetrators, including the death penalty. The law requires the government to establish special courts across Pakistan to try rape cases in secret and adjudicate them “expeditiously, preferably within four months.”

By law, a national sex offender registry will also be maintained with the help of the national database and registration authority. The identities of victims will be protected and special “rape crisis cells” will be formed to conduct medical examinations of victims within hours of the crime.

Those convicted of gang rape will be sentenced to death or imprisoned for the rest of their lives.

The new law is a response to a public outcry over a recent upsurge in incidents of rape of women and children in Pakistan and growing demands to effectively stem the crime.

FILE – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a gesture during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, June 4, 2021.

Khan proposed in repeated public statements last year that he wanted to introduce chemical castration to stem sexual offenses. The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid a nationwide outcry resulting from the September 2020 assault on a woman, who was dragged out of her car and raped by two men at gunpoint in front of her children, when his car was stuck on the side of the road.

Chemical castration, a forced medical treatment designed to reduce sex drive, is carried out through the use of drugs and is a reversible process. The punishment is practiced in countries like Poland, South Korea, the Czech Republic and some American states.

While some research indicates that the procedure can reduce recurrence, critics call it inhumane and ineffective.

Amnesty International, while responding to Pakistan’s approval of chemical castration, said on Thursday that the “cruel and inhumane” legislation violated the country’s international legal and constitutional obligations.

“Rather than increasing penalties, authorities should address deep-rooted problems in the criminal justice system that invariably deny victims justice. Chemical castrations will not solve a deficient police force or insufficiently trained investigators,” the human rights group said.

Critics say less than 4% of sexual assault or rape cases in Pakistan result in a conviction.

Legal experts say rape cases in Pakistan take years to prosecute and rapists often escape punishment because political influence leads to flawed police investigations. Additionally, widespread corruption within the lower judiciary can help rapists seek favorable verdicts.

Circumstances often discourage women from seeking justice for fear of being humiliated or persecuted by the police or even by their own parents in largely conservative Pakistani society.

