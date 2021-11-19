Mark Meadows suggests Donald Trump becomes Speaker of the House





Former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Thursday he “would love to see” the title of Speaker of the House taken from current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and handed over to his former boss.

“I would love to see the hammer go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” Meadows said on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Thursday.

“People would go crazy. As you know you don’t have to be an elected member of Congress to be the speaker. She would go from tearing up a speech to having to give the hammer to Donald Trump,” Meadows added. , referring to Pelosi ripping up his copy of Trump’s State of the Union address in February 2020.

“Oh, she would go crazy.”

Meadows’ comments come as the former chief of staff criticized current Republican leaders in Congress. Speaking on an episode of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s podcast released Thursday, Meadows gave Republican leaders a “D” rating regarding their efforts to fight President Joe Biden’s administration.

Former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has said he “would love to see” Trump become the next Speaker of the House. Above, Meadows leaves the United States Capitol after the first day of Trump’s second impeachment trial on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sarah silbiger

“Listen, you have to make the Democrats take tough votes, you have to make sure that when you have them on the ropes you don’t throw in the white towel of surrender and that’s what happened. “Meadows said, referring to the vote on the infrastructure bill earlier this month, in which 13 Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the bill.

Later in the podcast, Meadows said, “If you want to be the Speaker of the House, you have to be able to control these members.”

Like Bannon, Meadows refused to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol. Bannon was charged with refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena after the House of Representatives sent a criminal referral against him to the Justice Department in late October. But this week, the committee said it would give Meadows more time to provide information to lawmakers before attempting to convict him of contempt of Congress.

Republicans, who hope to take control of the House of Representatives in the next terms of office, have an advantage in 2022, according to a recent poll. A poll by ABC News and the Washington Post released on Sunday found that more than 51% of voters said they would vote for Republican mid-term candidates for Congress. Pollsters said the survey shows the biggest medium-term advantage for the GOP over the “110 ABC / Post polls to ask this question since November 1981”.

They added that as we approach midterm, Democrats face “growing economic discontent, a president who has lost 12 percentage points underwater in approving jobs and a general feeling that the party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans; 62% say so. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mark-meadows-suggests-donald-trump-should-become-speaker-house-1650906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos