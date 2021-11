Turkish lira drops to new low as investors warn of vicious cycle

The Turkish lira fell to an all-time low on Friday as investors reacted with astonishment to the previous day’s interest rate cut, which some analysts said plunged the country into a currency crisis. The lira had bounced back in morning trading after a heavy fall, but suffered another selling jolt in the London afternoon. The currency was recently trading down around 2% to 11.32 TL to the dollar. The currency has lost more than 30% this year after investors lost confidence in the authorities’ ability to manage the economy in the face of inflation which accelerated to nearly 20% in October. Turkey’s central bank, headed by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, has cut rates by 19% since early September – under heavy pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – despite soaring prices. “If a currency loses more than a third of its value in the forex market in less than three months, it is probably justified to speak of a crisis,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank. Investors said there was little chance of a lasting recovery in the pound unless the central bank could somehow break free from Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high interest rates fuel rather than tame inflation. “As an investor, when you see an explosion in a currency, it’s always tempting to take the other side,” said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “But in this case, it’s not worth it. If you were sure the policy was going to change, then maybe, but there is no sign of it. While interest rates of 15 percent might be ostensibly attractive to yield-hungry foreign investors, the potential annual gains could be “wiped out in a matter of weeks,” given the lira’s pace of decline, Szabo said. Erdogan, who fired Kavcioglu’s much-respected predecessor in March, has stepped up his campaign for lower borrowing costs in recent months in a bid to spur growth as he faces declining popularity. But Thursday’s drop, which could be followed by another drop in December, should prove “unsustainable,” according to Goldman Sachs analysts. “The easing of policies should quickly translate into inflation rather than growth,” they said, adding that negative real interest rates – once inflation is taken into account – increase the risks that Turkish households are beginning to convert their savings on a massive scale into dollars. “At the end of the day, they’ll have to hike,” said Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management. “Otherwise you end up in a situation where inflation is so high that you will see locals selling the lira, you end up in a vicious cycle of inflation and depreciation.”

