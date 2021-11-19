Why did Narendra Modi abandon his darling plans to overhaul Indian agriculture?

THE PREMIER OF THE INDIA, Narendra Modi, surprised the country by announcing on November 19 that his government will repeal three laws introduced more than a year ago and intended to modernize agricultural markets. They had proven to be extremely unpopular. An extraordinary movement of angry farmers, many of them Sikhs, gathered around the capital Delhi in protest nearly a year ago and then held on, despite the grueling cold and heat and the worst of the covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Modis’ concession, made on the birthday of Guru Nanak, the most revered of the Sikh saints, produced an eruption of joy on the outskirts of Delhi and beyond. The organizers of the demonstrations count the 670 people who died in their camps as martyrs for the cause, now triumphant. How did the protests gain enough momentum to force recalcitrant Mr. Modi to reconsider?

Many farmers made their way to the outskirts of Delhi in November 2020 from the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, aboard tractors and trucks stocked for a long protest. On Republic Day, January 26, 2021, thousands of people demonstrated against the national government with a series of ordered tractor parades, while a smaller contingent broke away and brawled with police around the Red Fort, a 17th century monument long associated with the ruling powers of India. Police reinforced barriers around protest camps, cutting off water, electricity and the internet.

Farmers filed their first complaint in September 2020, when Mr. Modi pushed through parliament three bills to reform Indian agriculture. The new laws were supposed to empower farmers by giving them more leverage in the sale of their products. For more than five decades, they sold only in designated wholesale markets controlled by state governments, never directly to buyers. Markets, or mandis, are supposed to protect farmers from the bigger players by interposing a layer of carefully supervised intermediaries. The basic idea, according to Mekhala Krishnamurthy of Ashoka University, is that wherever you find a huge number of small vendors, they are vulnerable to monopsonies. In other words, a big buyer or a cartel of buyers can dictate the prices.

But over time the mandis and the associated laws have proved disappointing for all parties. Lack of transparency, collusion between traders and price fixing agreements have reduced farmers’ incomes. Late payments push them to borrow heavily from pawn shops. A shocking number are driven to suicide. With nearly 60% of all Indians depending primarily on agriculture for their income, any hindrance to the sector has a colossal impact on the whole country.

The new laws would have deregulated the market. First, they were supposed to allow farmers to sell their products outside mandis and directly to buyers. This could have given farmers more choice and made them less dependent on middlemen. But laws lacked detail and farmers feared manipulation. The protesters pointed to two multinational companies close to Mr. Modi, anticipating that they would have become the biggest beneficiaries of the reforms. Farmers also felt that new buyers, large or small, would avoid the mandis, eliminating even the most basic protections, such as keeping fraudsters away from the buying process. When markets are imperfect, observes Krishnamurthy, deregulation tends to exacerbate inequalities. The new rules sidestepped important questions about the future of the mandis. Likewise, they did not say anything about minimum support prices, which have made many farmers in Punjab and Haryana rich. Floor prices are supposed to protect farmers against fluctuations due to, for example, plagues and monsoons. Overall, however, they have done more harm than good, hampering incentives in the most productive states and distorting rice and wheat markets everywhere. It can be argued that the Punjabis and Haryanvis have won the most in the current system; without a doubt, they were the biggest losers in a reorganization.

Even the most obvious improvement promised by the reforms has made farmers suspicious. To modernize Indian agriculture, one of the new laws would have allowed large-scale cold storage. But that would have meant removing limits on the storage of products for future sale. And while agro-industries have the capacity to store large amounts of produce, farmers typically have to sell theirs within days of harvest. Fearing exploitation, the farmers abandoned their plows and drove their tractors to the gates of Delhi. In January, the government suspended law enforcement for 18 months, but farmers refused to back down in their protests, demanding revocation, nothing less.

The government’s biggest obstacle, more than any other policy point of contention, was a confidence deficit. Agronomists and economists agreed almost uniformly with the direction of the new laws. But Mr Modis’ government has made a habit of bypassing surveillance to force bold changes, and it has been noticed that some of these reforms backfire. His demonetization experience in 2016, his draconian approach to covid-19 blockades in March 2020 and then his pollinanish disregard for coronavirus protocols in the months leading up to the emergence of the Delta variant have created painful memories. Details matter too, and when it comes to agriculture they vary widely from state to state. In some states mandis are cherished, in others practically ignored. Bihar, 900 km east of Delhi, abandoned its mandi system in 2006, but continues to be one of the poorest states in the country, now with less regulation. Farmers were told that private investment would increase and traders would buy products at higher prices, but this did not happen. Elsewhere in northern India, farmers were watching.

The farmers’ protests are not over yet. Leaders of the movement say their fight will continue until the laws are formally repealed, which parliament is expected to consider in its winter session later this month. Mr. Modi is not known to back down from political confrontations. In this case, he may have been convinced by the prospect of impending elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh; its western regions have shown signs of rallying to the farmers’ cause. Home to over 200 million Indians, Uttar Pradesh cannot be buried.