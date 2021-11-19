In Defense of Donald Trumps $ 230 picture book





Like many, I chuckled when I learned this morning that Donald Trump’s first official post-presidential tome, titled Our Journey Together, is an overpriced picture book consisting of 300 photos of his presidency and a few notes scribbled down by Sharpie from DJT himself. My dad picked out every photo in this book, wrote all the captions, including some by hand, Donald Trump Jr. bragged to Axios.

A glimpse of Our Journey Together. Photo: 45Books

The book is currently available for pre-order from Winning Team Publishing, a company formed by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, at an outrageous price of $ 74.99 for an unsigned copy or $ 229.99 for a signed copy.

Is it hilarious that Trump, who notoriously prefers single-page memos with bullets and lots of graphics, is releasing a tabletop book with lots of pictures and few words rather than the traditional post-presidential brief? Certainly. But after some thought, this is the perfect decision for him.

After leaving the White House, the last presidents published long tomes that received heavy media coverage. In 2004, Bill Clinton abandoned the 1,056-page My Life brick. Six years later, George W. Bush published Decision Points, which got this review from his own father: Good. I think he did a good job selling the damn thing. Hes beenout there everywhere. But I liked it. And a year ago, Barack Obama published A Promised Land, which was sort of 768 pages even though it ended in May 2011 with the murder of Osama bin Laden (the release date of the second volume planned has not yet been announced).

An exit like this was not really an option for Trump for two reasons. First, the major publishing houses would be reluctant to make a deal to publish his memoir, although the Trump administration’s books are clearly a success. The underlying fear is that not everything Trump writes would be true, Politico reported in June. Second, you typically write a brief after your term is over, and Trump always teases a comeback in 2024.

So I appreciate what Trump is doing here. Is this book, as the Daily Beast indiscriminately put it, an attempt to mow the assholes in time for Christmas? Sure. But Trump is a guy who uses unnecessary MAGA cards and puts donor money back into his own businesses; it’s actually one of his more honest money-making ventures of late. And as the not-so-proud owner of the 29-hour A Promised Land audiobook, which I never even started, you won’t hear me calling someone dumb for buying the hot new version of his. preferred chair.

