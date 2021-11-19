Round table with Dr Ishrat Husain





Join Asia Society Texas for a panel discussion with internationally renowned economist Dr. Ishrat Husain, who worked at the World Bank for two decades, headed the Central Bank of Pakistan as governor from 1999 to 2005, and until ‘was recently advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on institutional reform and austerity. In this special occasion, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Dr Husain and hear his take on the impact of rising inflation, global supply chain issues, concerns particular issues facing Asian countries such as Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, and the impact on the United States

Dr Ishrat Husain was until recently Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Institutional Reforms and Austerity with Federal Minister Status and led the government’s efforts to reform the civil service and restructure the federal government. In 2016-2017, he was a public policy researcher at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, DC During that tenure, he produced his latest book, Governance the Ungovernable, which was published by Oxford University Press. He is Distinguished Professor at HEC, Professor Emeritus and Chairman of the Center of Excellence in Islamic Finance at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, Pakistan’s oldest graduate business school. He was also Dean and Director of IBA from 2008 to 2016.

He was Chairman of the National Commission for Government Reforms for two years, from 2006 to 2008, with the status of Federal Minister reporting directly to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan. From 1999 to 2005, he was Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and implemented a major Central Bank restructuring program and spearheaded banking sector reforms. Banker Magazine in London named him Central Bank Governor of the Year for Asia in 2005. He was awarded the Asian Banker Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Dr Husain had a distinguished career at the World Bank for more than two decades 1979-1999. Key positions he held at the Bank included Resident Representative in Nigeria, Head of Bank Debt and International Finance Division, Chief Economist for Africa between 1991 and 1994 and later as chief economist for the East Asia and Pacific region which included China. He became the Director of Banks in the Department of Poverty and Social Affairs and in 1997 was appointed Country Director for the Central Asian Republics. Husain has maintained an active scientific interest in development issues. He is the author of two dozen books and monographs and has contributed to over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and 34 book chapters. He has chaired or served on the boards of several research institutes, philanthropic and cultural organizations.

Asia Society hosts today’s leading voices, providing commentary on events in the news, society and culture. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Asia Society.

Huffington Foundation

Asia Society Texas business and political programs are presented by Bank of America, Muffet Blake, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and United Airlines. Primary support comes from Nancy C. Allen, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Nancy Pollok Guinee and Mary Lawrence Porter, as well as The Brown Foundation, Inc. and Houston Endowment. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Asia Society Texas Center, a dedicated group of individuals and organizations committed to providing the best in public programming.

Asia Society Texas believes in the strength and beauty of diverse perspectives and people. As an educational institution, we advance cultural exchange by celebrating Asia’s vibrant diversity, inspiring empathy and fostering a better understanding of our interconnected world. Spanning the fields of arts, business, culture, education and policy, our programming is rooted in the educational and cultural development of our community trusting in the power of art, dialogue and ideas to fight prejudices and build a more inclusive society.

