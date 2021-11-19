Dysfunctional system and future vision





IMMIGRATION, the ongoing sleaze scandal and Labor chances were the issues raised by the newspaper columnists.

Stephen Glover asked if Boris Johnson cares about the growing number of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Channel. “An estimated 300 people have died doing this over the past two decades, most of whom have put themselves in the hands of unscrupulous ‘smugglers’,” he said. “In the meantime, the case of Emad Al Swealmeen, who died on Sunday when his bomb exploded outside a Liverpool hospital, highlights the problem of failed asylum seekers who can pose a threat to the public.” He said Priti Patel, who was interior minister for two years and four months, on Tuesday called the asylum system “dysfunctional” as if it had nothing to do with her. “The UK government clearly faces a formidable challenge. I have no idea whether, with her penchant for threats that she does not carry out, Priti Patel is the best minister to lead. Even if she is, she needs more support from the Prime Minister. “Which brings me back to my question: Does Boris really care? ” The independent Cathy Newman said the ongoing Tory bashing scandal made the Prime Minister look tired. “Alastair Campbell, the union advertising specialist, made it a rule that if a story hit the headlines for eleven consecutive days, its political payers were in trouble. I think we are now on the 16th day of it, ”she said. “The flagship ‘race to the top’ policy is in danger of collapsing as the government today suspends the HS2 extension to Leeds and a new Northern Powerhouse rail line. Conservative MPs are starting to wonder, now that Brexit is over, what is Johnson? No one denies that being prime minister is hard work. But there are plenty who want it. Sir Keir would no doubt be delighted to tow this 747 to Downing Street. He’s not yet rolling on the track, but for the first time Labor MPs are at least considering buying a ticket. The Guardian Larry Elliott said inflation hit its highest level in a decade. “For most people, prices are rising faster than wages,” he said. “Energy bills are skyrocketing. It’s not hard to see why Boris Johnson hit the panic button with his plan to ban MPs from consulting positions. ” He said things could hardly look more promising for Labor. “That said, Labor has yet to convince voters that it has answers to the issues that concern them: paying bills, job security and decent public services between them. Starmer and his ghost team from the Treasury rightly make this a priority. “Soaring inflation will give the party a chance to make its voice heard: it must show that it has a vision for the future that people can believe in.

