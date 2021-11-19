Democracy is in decline and it’s not clear Biden can turn the tide

This is an excerpt from the newsletter of Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into politics and its effects on people, Click here.

These few years have been so bad for democracy around the world that Freedom House, which tracks the health of the world’s democracies, says they were in a long democratic recession.

This recession worsened last year, Freedom House concluded in its 2021 report. While democracy has improved in 28 countries, it has shrunk in 73, the biggest democracy gap in 15 years to date. And the world’s two largest democracies, the United States and India, were among those that declined.

Part of the global drop was caused by government overreaching in response to the pandemic. But that was not the whole explanation. In the United States, former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimate election results, which led to an attempted coup on Capitol Hill. And in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies continued to crack down on criticism.

With India declining to become partially free, less than 20 percent of the world’s population now live in a free country, the smallest proportion since 1995, according to Freedom House. (The United States is still considered free, but less than before.)

Autocratic regimes, especially powerful nations like China and Russia, make matters worse. These countries have built a kind of network like Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic double Autocracy Inc. which enables and supports a new anti-democratic regression. Through this support group, the leaders of these nations can consolidate their power and wealth at the expense of their own citizens, even though much of the world is critical of what they do.

Consider Turkey. Once a serious candidate for membership of the European Union, the country has taken an authoritarian orientation in recent years. In 2009, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan called China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, a Turkish ethnic group, genocide. But since Erdoan took his own autocratic turn when he became president, he has taken a softer approach, even going so far as to expel Uyghurs from Turkey to China as he received more support from China.

As Applebaum argued, as he became openly hostile to former European and NATO allies, and arrested and imprisoned his own dissidents, Erdo’s interest in friendship, the Chinese investment and technology has increased, as has its willingness to echo Chinese propaganda.

Likewise, autocratic regimes from Belarus to Syria via Venezuela have been able to count on Russian and / or Chinese support.

Given the lessons of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Arab Spring, there is deep skepticism that military intervention could do much to turn the tide, at least without risking catastrophe (until war nuclear).

The administration of President Joe Bidens therefore seems to be attempting a different approach: setting an example. Biden said so in his speech to Congress earlier this year framing the objective of its program as a means of consolidating faith in democracy in the country and in the world.

We have to prove that democracy still works, Biden said. That our government is still functioning and that we can meet our needs.

After all, one of the reasons many countries were ready to adopt democratic models was the success of the United States and other Western nations in the 20th century. If America no longer looks like a successful model and if democracy continues to retreat here too, that inspiration will fade.

Yet Bidens’ full program struggled in Congress, with the fate of Build Back Better Acts. uncertain and electoral reforms do not succeed. An attempt to show that the US government can work could ultimately provide an example to the contrary.

In its report, Freedom House argued that democratic leaders around the world should consolidate their credibility at home and in the world. He continued: If free societies fail to take these fundamental steps, the world will become increasingly hostile to the values ​​they hold dear, and no country will be immune from the destructive effects of dictatorship.

Article of the week: The causes of inequalities in America and Europe

A new to study, coming to American Economic Journal, examined the causes of income inequality in the United States and Europe with surprising results.

Researchers Thomas Blanchet, Lucas Chancel, and Amory Gethin combined American and European data sets, ranging from surveys to tax data to social insurance benefits, to gain a comprehensive overview of inequalities before and after social insurance programs. taxation and transfer. The idea was to build a model so comprehensive that it would overcome previous errors in this line of research, such as the under-representation of top earners in surveys.

The most surprising discovery: [T]he distribution of taxes and transfers does not explain the large gap between the levels of after-tax inequality in Europe and the United States. Quite the contrary: after taking into account all taxes and transfers, the United States seems to redistribute a larger fraction of its national income to the bottom 50% than any European country.

The typical story is that Europe has less inequality, and inequalities have grown more slowly across the continent over the past decades, as they aggressively redistribute money through politics. These results suggest, however, that Europe has been much more successful than the United States in ensuring that its low-income groups benefit from relatively well-paying jobs. (Stronger unions in Europe, Blanchet told me, are probably part of the explanation.)

This is just an article, taking a fairly new approach with a combination of many datasets and looking at a very hot topic, so it’s not the last word on this issue. Hopefully there will be many more studies to replicate or challenge the results.

But questioning mainstream history, it shows how much we still have to learn about what is really needed to reduce inequality in the United States and abroad.