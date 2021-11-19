Pakistani government removes castration clause from rape law – the New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a turnaround, Pakistan on Friday removed the controversial chemical castration of habitual rapist clause from the new legislation on Friday after the Council of Islamic Ideology opposed the punishment, calling it “un-Islamic.”

This development comes after Parliament passed new legislation aimed at speeding up convictions and imposing harsher sentences.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 was among 33 bills passed by parliament at its joint session on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Justice and Justice Maleeka Bokhari told a press conference that the castration clause had been dropped in light of objections raised by the Council for Islamic Ideology (CII).

The ICN is a constitutional body of Pakistan, responsible for providing legal advice on Islamic matters to the government and parliament.

Speaking to the media with Minister of Law Farogh Nasim in Islamabad, she said the ICN called the chemical castration punishment for rapists “un-Islamic”.

“Article 227 of the Constitution also guarantees that all laws should be governed by Sharia and the Holy Quran, so we cannot pass any law that goes against these values,” Bokhari said, adding that the clause was then omitted from the bill before its adoption by the joint session.

She said the castration sentence was lifted after detailed discussion by a government committee under the leadership of the Minister of Law.

The bill is a response to a public outcry over a recent increase in the number of incidents of rape of women and children in the country and growing demands to effectively fight crime.

The passage of the bill comes nearly a year after President Arif Alvi approved the new anti-rape ordinance which was approved by the Pakistani cabinet, calling for the chemical castration of rapists with the consent of the convict and the establishment of special courts for rapid prosecutions. .

Castration of rapists was proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan last September in a television interview after the rape of a woman on a highway near Lahore in the presence of her minor children.

Subsequently, an ordinance was enacted in December of last year to provide for the chemical castration of repeat offenders or the first rapist depending on the nature of the crime.

However, objections have been raised against the ordinance, including by the CII which last month called it un-Islamic to punish someone with castration.

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to reduce sexual activity.

It is a legal form of punishment in countries like South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic and some states in the United States, according to media reports.

Critics say less than 4 percent of sexual assault or rape cases in Pakistan result in a conviction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2021/nov/19/pakistan-govt-removes-castration-clause-from-rape-law-2385698.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos