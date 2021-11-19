The strong man blinks: why Narendra Modi backed down from the farmers | India

The strong man finally blinks, so one commentator put it. India woke up on Friday morning to a surprise announcement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was repealing farm laws, which have been at the heart of one of the biggest challenges his government has faced in near eight years in power.

This was an important turning point, not only for farmers, but for Indian politics and the reputation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Since Modi was first elected in 2014, his modus operandi has been that of a tough, inflexible and authoritarian man who does not give in to public pressure.

Modi did not apologize after the catastrophic policy of demonetization in 2016, when millions of banknotes were suddenly withdrawn from circulation, strangling the economy. Its response to the opposition in the disputed region of Kashmir, after its government unilaterally stripped it of its semi-autonomous status in 2019, has been to bring in hundreds of thousands of troops and carry out an ongoing crackdown. . He did not back down later that year when millions took to the streets after his government passed a citizenship law deemed harmful to Muslims. He also made no apologies for the government’s mistakes and missteps during the devastating second wave of Covid in April.

Yet on Friday there was Modi, in a rare tone of contrition, apologizing to the farmers, with a pure heart and an honest mind, that something might have gone wrong.

His conciliatory words of retirement rang hollow for many farmers. After millions of them opposed the laws, the Modis government has spent the last year throwing the full weight of the state on farmers in an attempt to crush dissent.

There was police brutality, tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from entering Delhi. There have been hundreds of arrests and police cases against farmers and activists supporting their cause. There have been government statements against figures such as popstar Rihanna and environmentalist Greta Thunberg, who have expressed support for farmers.

The government stepped in to prevent people from tweeting in support of farmers. In parliament and at political rallies, ruling party MPs have repeatedly referred to the protesting farmers as terrorists, Sikh separatists and anti-nationals who conspired against India and worked for Pakistan.

But for the first time, none of that worked. Proud and equally stubborn farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, led by powerful unions, had made it clear to Modi that they would not be displaced or quietly disappear. And unlike other protests and protests since 2014, this time the BJP had started to pay a heavy political price.

Modis’s downfall is seen by most as a strategic political move ahead of state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year, rather than as motivated by sympathy for farmers. After recent poor performances in the West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh state elections, the BJP is already seen to be in the background. Retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and the heart of BJP, is crucial for Modi.

Farmers celebrate in Amritsar. Photograph: Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty Images

But farm laws and the perceived mistreatment of farmers who hold a reverent place in Indian society had clearly started to erode BJP support in an already tight election race in Uttar Pradesh, without the help of farmers’ unions. who had pledged to put all their efforts to withdraw votes from the BJP. The situation became even more dire for the BJP after four peacefully protesting farmers were shot and killed in Uttar Pradesh last month, apparently on purpose, and the son of a top BJP minister was arrested in connection with deaths. The attack repelled even those who were not sympathetic to the farmers.

The surrender perceived by Modis will certainly tarnish his reputation as a strong man to whom no dirt sticks. But for many, the greater significance is that she reaffirmed that the power that sustained protest and struggle, the foundation upon which independent India was built, still stands. Under Modi, dissent has been systematically and successfully crushed by an authoritarian mixture of draconian legislation and state apparatus. Activists and critics are regularly jailed under anti-terrorism laws, civil society groups have been hunted down and shut down, and protests are routinely suppressed by force.

The Friday retreat was therefore hailed as a rare and much-needed triumph of democracy, in an India that is otherwise rapidly sliding towards authoritarianism. As one farmer who protested on Friday proudly said: In us, Modi has met his equal.