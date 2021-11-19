Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Freak Show’ melt-in hair dye even made Donald Trump tremble





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani’s face during a November 19 press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized Donald Trump’s presidency was over.

“Oh my God, it’s like a monster show,” a West Wing staff member said, according to Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It”.

“Do you see Rudy’s hair dye dripping all over his face?” A video operator said on the official Trump campaign video stream audio.

Giuliani spoke and again, getting more and more frantic as the show dragged on for an hour and forty minutes, attacking the “fake media” and the “censored” media, which televised the event.

“Oh my God, it’s like a freak show”: Even Donald Trump was troubled by Rudy Giuliani’s press conference on hair dye. Drew Angerer / Getty

“I know the crimes, I can smell them,” Giuliani said. “You don’t have to feel this one, I can prove it to you in 18 different ways. I can prove to you that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes. I can prove to you that he won Michigan , probably 50,000 votes. “

“You lie! You lie! You lie!” Giuliani yelled at a reporter at one point.

This is a massive plot led personally by Joe Biden, but funded by “communist money”, to steal an election that “the president clearly won by a landslide,” Giuliani’s sidekick said. , Sidney Powell. We are “discovering more every day,” continued Powell, “the massive influence of Communist money across Venezuela, Cuba and possibly China in meddling our elections.”

Another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, spoke to assure the press that the facts and figures were to come.

“This is the 1775 of our generation and beyond!” Powell was threatening. “Are these people threatening a violent revolution if they don’t get what they want? Normally I would say, ‘Of course not!'” But the seed was planted.

The media reveled in the scene. “An apparent hair dye incident gave Rudy Giuliani’s critics another chance to mock him happily,” USA Today reported. “Craziest 90 Minutes,” Vanity Fair said, in a story titled, “Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye melting on his face was the least crazy part of his crazy batshit press conference.”

Giuliani and the whole voter fraud charge “were starting to melt,” The New York Times reported.

Cristopher Krebs, recently fired from DHS cybersecurity, tweeted: “This press conference was the most dangerous 1h45 on television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re in luck. “

Attorney General William Barr and President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner fired the legal team. Even White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has privately admitted that the Trump presidency is over. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Meadows’ message was “essentially fair that we have about 45 days left until the president’s term.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that the Rudy and Sidney show was a turning point. “They were just beyond weird,” Graham said. “And I think it took a lot of air for the ball to get the challenges to be so blurry and random and conspiratorial.” The press conference “hastened the beginning of the end,” he said. Graham had been a staunch supporter of the president, but after the hair dye incident he even greeted Senator Kamala Harris, still a sitting senator from California and now vice president elect, with a punch when she returned to the Capitol.

Graham also spoke to Trump on the phone, not the first time, “trying to get Trump to accept defeat.”

The most important person in the drama, however, remained Donald Trump. And there is evidence now that he too has turned. At first, the president tweeted: “Evidence of voter fraud continues to grow, with 20,000 deaths on the Pennsylvania electoral rolls and several thousand across the country …”

Trump himself has been “unsettled” by the hair dye spectacle and media mockery, according to Leonnig and Rucker.

From that point on, the president subtly tried to convince his supporters that he still had a number of different avenues to overcome the apparent electoral defeat: No matter what the “lamestream media” said, the supporters were right in believing that democracy was in jeopardy and that there were conspiracies all around. As the White House grew deeper, with some executives quarantined after COVID exposures and others seeking post-administration jobs, President Trump remained in the Oval Office, working on the phone and tweeting, increasingly isolated to whom he was speaking, indifferent to the presidency or the government.

The last defense, Trump increasingly argued, rested on “the people”, those behind him who now had on their shoulders to save the nation.

