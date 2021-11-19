Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Doncaster as HS2 is removed and agrees to go to Yorkshire Wildlife Park





The Prime Minister, who broke a manifesto promise by removing HS2 from Birmingham via South Yorkshire to Leeds, as well as the planned service for the Northern Powerhouse from Manchester to Leeds, said the integrated rail plan was the most effective way in today’s climate. Mr Johnson spent a short time in the communal forecourt inside Doncaster station and briefly spoke to ticket office workers and said hello to a few travelers before taking part in internal social media videos. He was greeted by Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher where they spoke about the rail announcements. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson stops for some photographs Mr Fletcher also suggested that the Prime Minister bring his 18-month-old son Wilfred to Doncasters Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the future, to which Mr Johnson said he would. The Local Democracy News Service and no other local media were told of Mr Johnson’s visit. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The government confirms that the HS2 line to Leeds will be removed but promises to transform the line … It is understood that the protocol for these types of visits is managed by alerting South Yorkshire Police before notifying the council’s chief executive, Damian Allen. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> He stopped to chat with passengers The Labor Mayor of Doncasters, Ros Jones, later said she had not been informed of the visit and would have appreciated the opportunity to discuss political issues with him. She said: This council was completely unaware of the prime ministers’ visit to Doncaster – we found out through a tweet after the visit. Now of course we are happy to welcome the Prime Minister as the leader of this country but it would have been nice to have been made aware of this visit, and even to meet with him to discuss the challenges facing Doncaster and how we can support the upgrading of the district with properly funded public services. Mr Fletcher, during the Prime Minister’s visit, said: We have talked about the 96 billion rail investment and that these improvements will be made much faster than the HS2 would have been. We also discussed the funds of the two cities and the leveling fund. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7171%"/> Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher meets with the Premier I invited the Prime Minister to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and he said yes he would bring Wilfred too. In these confusing and disturbing times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thank you to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter in take out a subscription or buy a paper. We are all fighting together. Liam Hoden, editor.

