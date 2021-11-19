Meadows says he would like to see Trump as the next Speaker of the House





It was earlier this year when Peter Navarro, a former White House insider and a prominent voice in Trump World, lashed out at the Republican House leadership. “Kevin McCarthy has to go,” Navarro said. “He no longer has the confidence of the MAGA part of the Republican Party.”

In all likelihood, few on Capitol Hill cared about Navarro’s assessment, but there was a larger picture to consider: The more people in Donald Trump’s orbit targeted the House Minority Leader, the more l McCarthy’s future appeared precarious.

It occurred to me again yesterday when Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, appeared on Republican Representative Matt Gaetz’s podcast and shared some criticism of the leadership of the House GOP. Although Meadows did not refer to McCarthy by name, he said, while complaining about the bipartisan success of the infrastructure package: “If you want to be the Speaker of the House, you have to be able to control. these members and members occupying particular positions of authority.

Again, Meadows’ market for political analysis is limited, but the more his commentary reflects Trump’s views, the more relevant they appear.

Plus, as Politico noted, that’s not all the North Carolina Republican had to say.

Then Meadows suggested that Donald, his former boss, should become Speaker of the House if the GOP topples the House in 2022 … “I would love to see the hammer go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” Meadows said on the Steve Bannon’s podcast. “You talk about melting, people would go crazy! “

In case it isn’t obvious, these aren’t two separate stories. Meadows publicly complaining about McCarthy’s leadership, before pitching Trump as Pelosi’s possible successor, are two sides of the same coin: some in the former president’s inner circle clearly want it to be known that the leader of the House’s minority is short.

As to the larger question, could Trump become Speaker of the House? I’m glad you asked.

Going back to our previous coverage, it was Bannon who was advising the former president, who received a presidential pardon after his first federal indictment that helped push things forward a few months ago, touting a scenario in which House Republicans regain the majority and support Trump as the new president. It is technically possible: under the rules of the House, Members of Parliament can elect anyone to the Speaker, not just sitting Members.

Under the fanciful assumption, once Trump holds the hammer, he could begin to take revenge on those who defeated him, launching investigations into imaginary scandals and even initiating impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden. and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In June, the former president himself was asked about the idea and replied, “It’s so interesting … Yes, you know, it’s very interesting … It’s very interesting.”

Gossip in the conservative media quickly followed.

On some level, it would be a Shakespeare-worthy drama if McCarthy, after all the sycophantic support he offered Trump in hopes of furthering his own personal ambitions, didn’t get the job he wanted because that Trump took it for himself.

But in all likelihood, the whole project is extraordinarily unlikely. On the one hand, there is no guarantee that the GOP will take over the house. On the other hand, if Republicans are successful in claiming a majority, it’s impossible to imagine McCarthy willingly stepping aside and abandoning the post he has coveted for years.

Plus, it’s incredibly difficult and time-consuming work, which Trump would absolutely hate.

This does not mean, however, that the gossip is irrelevant. Much of the political world has widely assumed that the 2022 midterm election would be the first cycle since 2014 in which Trump was not directly relevant. The stronger the conversation about him possibly eyeing the President’s hammer, the more it will appear that Trump is indeed on the midterm ballot.

Indeed, as Meadows, Bannon and others keep this strange fire going, it seems almost inevitable that some Congressional Democrats will tell voters, “A vote for my opponent is a vote to place Donald Trump in the most powerful office in the world. Congress.

Likewise, it may soon become inevitable that GOP candidates will be asked an awkward question: “Would you consider Trump to be the Speaker of the House?” “

I wonder how they would react and how the former president might react to their answers.

