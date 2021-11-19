Politics
Chinese leader Xi Jinping ensured his chances of a rare third term
With a vote last week in the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi Jinping appears to have put himself in an unassailable position to become China’s lifelong ruler.
A resolution passed by the Central Committee, listing the main achievements of the ruling party since its founding a century ago, highlights Mr. Xis’ role in restoring Marxism to the center of Chinese political life. This legitimizes his statements, actions and political decisions as the doctrine of the Communist Party, which makes it very dangerous for anyone to challenge him.
Why we wrote this
Xi Jinping sealed his dominance and secured an unchallenged future as China’s top leader. But doubts cloud his possible succession.
He now appears poised to become the first Chinese leader since Mao Zedong to be reappointed as secretary general of the Communist Party for a third five-year term.
But the domination of Mr. Xis carries risks for his country, warn some observers. It imposes ideological conformity and restricts political debate, they say. Warns Timothy Cheek, a Chinese expert at the University of British Columbia in Canada, The cost of ideological governance is to curb innovation and creativity.
Seattle
With the approval last week by the Communist Party of a resolution congratulating it and its ideology, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has risen to a position of rare supremacy. The vote practically gives him the power to rule as long as he chooses the country of 1.4 billion people.
Xi is a man on a mission who considers himself responsible for all of China’s greatness today, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London. There is clearly no intention to have him retire.
The political victory enshrines Mr. Xi’s vision for the nation in a document destined to last for decades to come, and places him in a virtually unassailable position. Yet its dominance, reinforced by a growing personality cult, imposes an ideological conformity that carries risks for China, some observers warn.
The cost of ideological governance is to curb innovation and creativity, says Timothy Cheek, professor of history and expert on modern China at the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia. They get security at the cost of creativity.
A plenum of ruling Communist parties, made up of more than 300 members of the Central Committee, the seat of power in China, passed a resolution last week on the main achievements of the party since its founding 100 years ago. Its full text was published on Tuesday.
It’s hard to overstate the importance of the so-called landmark resolution, only the third such document approved by the Central Committee since the parties were founded in 1921, experts say.
Mao Zedong, who led the Chinese Communist Revolution, orchestrated the first resolution in 1945 to criticize the party’s early founders. The second was obtained in 1981 by then-supreme leader Deng Xiaoping, who used it to punish Mr. Maos’ radicalism and pave the way for market-oriented economic reforms and the opening up of China to the outside world.
A new brand of Marxism
The new resolution marks a radical break with Mr. Deng’s pragmatism, summed up in his famous aphorism, Black cat or white cat, if he can catch mice, he’s a good cat. On the contrary, he congratulates Mr. Xi for restoring the centrality of Marxism in Chinese politics.
This is the overhaul of the unwritten constitution of political life in China. That’s it. End of discussion, said Professor Cheek. The document legitimizes Mr. Xis’ statements, actions and political decisions as Communist Party doctrine, making it very dangerous for anyone to criticize them.
Previous resolutions have settled the debate and established the law that has worked for the next 20 years, and this one is unlikely to be any different, adds Professor Cheek.
The resolution essentially places Mr. Xi beyond any challenge as the 20th Party Congress nears next year, where he is expected to become the first leader since Mr. Mao to be reappointed as secretary-general for a period of time. third five-year term. Under Mr. Xi, who took over as party leader in 2012 and is also president, the government removed presidential term limits put in place by Mr. Deng.
Beyond Mr. Xi’s elevation, the landmark resolution also praises his vision for China’s rise and credits him with creating a new brand of Marxism specifically tailored to the country.
Comrade Xi Jinping presented a new set of original ideas, reflections and strategies on national governance, the resolution reads. The ideology Mr. Xi founded embodies the best of Chinese culture and ethics in our time and represents a further step forward in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context.
In short, he says, it is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the twenty-first century.
The emphasis on ideological governance underscores one of Xi’s most fundamental concerns that post-Mao China’s shift to a market economy and openness to foreign influences has undermined people’s faith in the communism.
Xi Jinping has made it clear that he sees the fall of the Soviet Union as the result of a loss of ideological coherence, and that his job is to fix that in China before it is too late, said the Minister. Professor Cheek.
The resolution echoes this concern, noting profound changes in the ways of thinking of the Chinese people. The party’s ideological work shapes the collective spirit and is vital to keeping China strong, he said. Without a thriving culture and steadfast confidence in it, the Chinese nation cannot achieve rejuvenation, he said.
No successor in sight
Explaining why the historic resolution was necessary, Xi wrote that it will forge a stronger unity of will and action among Communist Party members and rally the Chinese people as a whole.
Yet as Mr. Xi grows stronger and stronger, with his image looming on huge displays and books of his thought filling store shelves, experts point to the risks of centralized power and ideological conformity.
Political deliberations are limited by Mr. Xi’s dominant role in a wide range of decision-making bodies, which gives him the nickname of President of Everything, experts say. The collective leadership of the open debate and the closed-door discussion has been replaced by an echo chamber, says Professor Tsang.
Perhaps the greatest risk, Chinese scholars say, is that Mr. Xis’ supremacy will leave the country without a clear successor. If he serves another decade or more, a whole generation of experienced potential replacements will have aged, says Willy Wo-Lap Lam, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and an expert on Chinese politics.
Xi broke all the institutional rules very wisely established by Deng: no personality cult, orderly succession, and many more, says Dr. Lam.
There are no successors in sight, he says, and no one knows who will win Xis’ favorite (the title).
