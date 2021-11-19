Trump’s new book will require little reading





Almost two hundred and thirty US dollars. That’s the price former President Trump charges for a signed copy of his upcoming picture book, which he touts as “a must-have for all patriots.”

Let Trump try to swindle his supporters with money, and just in time for the holidays. Our Journey Together, Trump’s first book since he became president, will be published on December 7 by Winning Team Publishing, a company founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor. News of the book’s publication was first reported by the Washington Examiner. The book is a coffee table style publication that will contain more than 300 images, some of which will include captions in Trump’s distinctive all-caps handwriting. To purchase the book, Trump charges $ 74.99 or, for a signed copy, $ 229.99.

Although Trump bragged about receiving offers from mainstream publishers, he told Politico in June that “two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses made very substantial offers which I rejected.” . The outlet reported that the biggest publishing houses were reluctant to do business with the former president because they feared he would spread lies in his books.

In a statement announcing the book, Trump said he wrote all of the (very short) captions. An example obtained by the Examiner accompanied an image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chatting with Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. “Trying to listen to Crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office – such a natural disagreement,” Trump wrote.

In true Trumpian style, the book’s marketing is over the top and hilarious. “This photo book captures the greatness of the past four years, unlike anything that has been published,” the book’s website promises. The site even features quotes from Trump’s children. “These photos provide an intimate glimpse into some of the most defining moments of his historic presidency,” Ivanka Trump said in dazzling testimony.

Last June, Trump hinted that he had a book in the works. “I write like crazy anyway, though, and when the time comes you will see the book of all books,” Trump said in a statement after the news broke that Pence has landed a book deal at seven numbers with Simon & Schuster, something that the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman said had “angered” Trump. Almost six months later, all that “write like crazy” has produced… a picture book.

