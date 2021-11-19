Wanting to open the widest employment opportunities in Indonesia, Jokowi stops nickel exports





JAKARTA, Suaramerdeka.com – President Jokowi issued a policy to ban exports of raw materials to foreign countries. The policy was conveyed in a keynote speech by the Indonesian president at the Kompas 100 CEO forum which was broadcast via YouTube from the presidential secretariat on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Previously, Jokowi had indicated at the G20 forum that many countries questioned the stop of nickel exports from Indonesia Also Read: Nirina Walk Out Interview, TV One Clarified: There Was No Intentional Trapping “If we stop Nickel, we will stop. Even if we were brought to the WTO (World Trade Organization), it’s fine, it’s fine. How is it that our nickel comes from our country. Indeed, during the G20, many countries spoke to me about nickel, ”Jokowi said in his speech. According to him, nickel is a source of vast employment opportunities for Indonesia. “We want to open up the widest possible employment opportunities in Indonesia. If I open up nickel ore and send it from Indonesia to Europe, other countries that open up their employment opportunities, we won’t get anything. But if you want to work together, come on, we are open, we are not closing. But if you tell me to send raw materials, keep going. No stopping. Don’t think the Indonesia sends raw materials (Nickel), ”Jokowi said. Next year, Jokowi will slowly stop bauxite and copper. So that it can open industrialization jobs. According to him this could be an added value (modify the value). Also Read: Visiting Human Rights Protesters Even If They Are Rejected Is Moeldoko’s Reason “Next year we may be able to stop bauxite so that we can open industrialization jobs in our country. Next year, the copper shutdown in Gresik is almost complete. Why are we doing this? Because we want added value, we want to create as many job opportunities as possible, and other countries are starting to realize this and they inevitably have to invest in Indonesia or partner with us, the industry. private or through public companies, ”Jokowi said. The material of nickel ore is known if it becomes steel, the added value can reach 10 times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suaramerdeka.com/ekonomi/pr-041728849/ingin-buka-lapangan-pekerjaaan-seluas-luasnya-di-indonesia-jokowi-stop-ekspor-nikel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos