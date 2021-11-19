Spain sells arms, sides with Turkey against Greece, escalating tension





ATHENS – As Spain – which blocked Greece’s call for European Union sanctions – agreed to sell arms to Turkey, more Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace and further divided the block, causing anxiety in Athens. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez traveled to Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and strike a deal for weapons that could be used against Greece in a conflict. This came after Greece struck a deal with France to buy fighter jets and warships to deal with Turkish threats in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey plans to search for energy. around the Greek Islands. But the decision of Spain, another EU member, to side with Turkey has rocked Greece, said Kathimerini, especially as the United States has banned Turkey from acquiring F-35 fighter jets after Erdogan authorized the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems undermining NATO and threatening Greece. Greek officials believed Sanchez had to deal with Turkey due to the large exposure of Spanish banks to Turkey’s faltering economy, with money taking precedence over the EU’s alliance with Greece. The pro-Turkey agenda in terms of arms sales by the Sanchez government was reportedly raised last May by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis when Sanchez came to Athens, but that did not prevent Spain from siding with the Turkey’s side against Greece. Seemingly emboldened, Turkey then placed more fighter jets in Greek airspace in the Aegean Sea with what the newspaper said was a barrage of overflights that saw Greek fighters engage them in mock air combat. . According to Greek military reports, three mock air combat took place and a total of 57 airspace violations, four of which were Turkish F-16 overflights over the islets of Agathonisi, Makronisi and Anthropofagoi. This was also attributed to the multiple exercises that took place in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean between the Hellenic armed forces and those of the United States, Egypt, France, Italy and others. It also followed a meeting of Greek, French, Egyptian and Cypriot foreign leaders in Athens that allegedly angered Erdogan, who was also unhappy with the growing presence of US armed forces in Alexandropouli, which links Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean to the Eastern Europe and the Black Sea.

